OMG 2 trailer: Akshay Kumar's 'shivdoot' aids Lord Shiva devotee Pankaj Tripathi in his crusade against education system

Gyanvapi case: Allahabad HC allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Remo D’Souza shares BTS pics with 'energy ki dukaan' Ranveer Singh from Hearthrob shoot

Karan Johar has this to say on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's success: ‘I feel for first time I am…’

Meta unveils AudioCraft generative AI tool for music creation

10 superfoods to relieve back pain

Weight loss: 10 health benefits of turmeric milk

Countries with lowest divorce rates worldwide

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

From Section 144 To Relaxation Time: What Is The Current Situation In Nuh?

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Remo D’Souza shares BTS pics with 'energy ki dukaan' Ranveer Singh from Hearthrob shoot

Karan Johar has this to say on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's success: ‘I feel for first time I am…’

Delhi traffic update: Vikas Marg to be blocked, traffic affected from Panchsheel Flyover to RTR Flyover, check routes

The advisory was issued after activists of Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal held protests at numerous places in Delhi on Wednesday against the communal violence in Haryana’s Nuh and Gurugram.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 10:26 AM IST

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for August 2 for all commuters travelling from Ghaziabad to Delhi or those using the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and going towards the ITO. The Delhi Traffic Police said that the Vikas Marg will be completely blocked due to a protest at the Nirman Vihar metro station red light and advised commuters to take NH-24. People coming from Vivek Vihar have been advised to take Nala Road for ITO.

The advisory was issued after activists of Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal held protests at numerous places in Delhi on Wednesday against the communal violence in Haryana’s Nuh and Gurugram.

READ | Haryana violence: Social media under scrutiny; internet suspended till August 5 in Nuh, Faridabad

The Delhi Police said, "Keeping in view the violence in some districts of Haryana, adjoining Delhi, elaborate security arrangements have been made at all sensitive places in Delhi and additional police forces have also been deployed where necessary. Any attempt to harm Delhi’s security and communal harmony will be dealt with strictly." 

Delhi Traffic Update for August 2, 2023 

Amid the protest at Red Light, Nirman Vihar Metro Stn. today from 8 AM onwards, Vikas Marg is to be completely blocked. Commuters coming from Ghaziabad or by Delhi-Meerut Expressway & going towards ITO to take NH-24. Those coming from Vivek Vihar to take Nala Road for ITO.

Outer Ring Road traffic was affected from Deepali Chowk towards Madhuban Chowk due to the breakdown of an HGV. 

READ | Jungkook takes BTS Army by surprise, reveals his favorite Indian dish: 'Want to eat it so bad'

Vande Mataram Marg witnesses a snag in traffic from Dhaula Kuan Flyover towards Hanuman Murti near Buddha Garden

Traffic affected from Panchsheel Flyover towards RTR Flyover due to the breakdown of an HTV at IIT Flyover.

