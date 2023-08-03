Delhi traffic update: Vikas Marg to be blocked, traffic affected from Panchsheel Flyover to RTR Flyover, check routes

The advisory was issued after activists of Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal held protests at numerous places in Delhi on Wednesday against the communal violence in Haryana’s Nuh and Gurugram.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for August 2 for all commuters travelling from Ghaziabad to Delhi or those using the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and going towards the ITO. The Delhi Traffic Police said that the Vikas Marg will be completely blocked due to a protest at the Nirman Vihar metro station red light and advised commuters to take NH-24. People coming from Vivek Vihar have been advised to take Nala Road for ITO.

The advisory was issued after activists of Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal held protests at numerous places in Delhi on Wednesday against the communal violence in Haryana’s Nuh and Gurugram.

The Delhi Police said, "Keeping in view the violence in some districts of Haryana, adjoining Delhi, elaborate security arrangements have been made at all sensitive places in Delhi and additional police forces have also been deployed where necessary. Any attempt to harm Delhi’s security and communal harmony will be dealt with strictly."

Delhi Traffic Update for August 2, 2023

Amid the protest at Red Light, Nirman Vihar Metro Stn. today from 8 AM onwards, Vikas Marg is to be completely blocked. Commuters coming from Ghaziabad or by Delhi-Meerut Expressway & going towards ITO to take NH-24. Those coming from Vivek Vihar to take Nala Road for ITO.

Outer Ring Road traffic was affected from Deepali Chowk towards Madhuban Chowk due to the breakdown of an HGV.

Vande Mataram Marg witnesses a snag in traffic from Dhaula Kuan Flyover towards Hanuman Murti near Buddha Garden

Traffic affected from Panchsheel Flyover towards RTR Flyover due to the breakdown of an HTV at IIT Flyover.