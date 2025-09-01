Delhi: Traffic restrictions imposed in Dwarka on September 2, 3; check timings, roads to avoid

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 declared at sbi.co.in, get direct link, steps to check HERE
INDIA
Those travelling to railway stations, ISBTs and hospitals have been requested to plan their journeys well in advance to avoid delays.
Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for September 2, 3, saying traffic movement will be regulated in several parts of Dwarka due to heavy traffic arrangements in the area. "Traffic will be regulated as per requirement in areas like Power House, Madhu Vihar Red Light, Sector-1 Crossing, Sector- 6/7 Crossing, Sector- 7/9 Crossing and Sector- 19/20 Crossing," the advisory on X said.
According to the advisory on X, restrictions will be in place on Road numbers 224 and 205, Road number 221, Golf Link Road and UER-II from 6 am to 3 pm on both days. It further added that places like Kabooter Chowk, Sector-6/10 Crossing, Kargil Chowk, Goyala Dairy Red Light, Dhulsirs Chowk, Janki Chowk and Sector-21 Red Light will also be affected.
The police advised commuters to avoid these stretches during the restricted period. Those travelling to railway stations, ISBTs and hospitals have been requested to plan their journeys well in advance to avoid delays.
Additionally, authorities have urged the use of public transport to help decongest roads and instructed that vehicles be parked only in designated lots. "Motorists and the general public are requested to observe patience, follow traffic rules and cooperate with personnel deployed at intersections,” the advisory read.
