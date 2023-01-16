Delhi traffic police says Jantar Mantar Road, Bangla Sahib Lane to remain shut due to PM Modi road show; roads to avoid

The Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory to the residents of Delhi, issuing a list of roads to avoid till 5 pm. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today attend BJP's two-day national executive meet in Delhi. The party will also show its strength through a road show that will begin at 3 pm. The prime minister is expected to participate in the event. The road show will begin at Delhi's Patel Chowk and culminate at Sansad Marg's Jai Singh road junction.

The Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory to the residents of Delhi, issuing a list of roads to avoid till 5 pm.

They said in social media posts that roads like Baba Kharag Singh Mark, Outer Circle of Connaught Place, Shankar Road, Minto Road, Mandir Marg, Barakhamba Road, Panchkuian road, Raisina Road, Tolstoy Road, Ferozeshah Road, Rafi Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, DGB Chelmsford road, Bhai Veer Singh Mark, DDU Marg, Ranjeet Singh Mark, Talkatora Road Flyover and Pandit Pant Marg, may remain closed or choked due to traffic.

There will be traffic diversion in rail bhawan, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj, Gol Dak Ghana, Jantar Mantar road junction, Sansad Marg Junction, KG Marg Junction.

Janpath-Sansad Marg, Rail Bhawan-Sansad Marg, Jantar Mantar Road and Bangla Sahib Lane will remain shut for traffic.

Last week, in a major security lapse, a person had come dangerously close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karnataka's Hubli, during a road show. He was whisked away by the security personnel. The video of the incident went viral.