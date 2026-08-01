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Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Kanwar Yatra 2026; check major routes to avoid

Delhi Traffic Police issued advisory for Kanwar Yatra 2026 on Friday. Traffic in Northern Range to be regulated on NH-44, Outer Ring Road & service roads. Commuters urged to use UER-II, Narela-Bawana, Burari Road as alternates.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 01, 2026, 10:43 AM IST

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Kanwar Yatra 2026; check major routes to avoid
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The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory to manage the expected surge in vehicular movement and ensure the smooth passage of Kanwar Yatris during Kanwar Yatra 2026.

The authorities urged the commuters travelling across affected stretches to use the suggested alternate routes wherever possible.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the traffic police said, "Every year during the holy month of Shravan, thousands of devotees (Kanwariyas) carrying holy Ganga Jal pass through Delhi on their way to various Shiva temples in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan." "In view of the anticipated movement of Kanwariyas during Kanwar Yatra-2026, traffic movement in the Northern Range is likely to remain regulated on certain roads to facilitate their safe and uninterrupted passage," the statement added.

The police also advised the commuters to plan their journeys and allow extra travel time.

What Routes Will Be Affected?

Roads that are likely to be affected in Northern Range:

- NH-44 (GT Karnal Road) - From Singhu Border to Mukarba Chowk
- Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Outer Ring Road) - From Kingsway Camp to Netaji Subhash Place (NSP)
- Head Gewar Marg (Outer Ring Road) - From Bhalswa Dairy to Madhuban Chowk
- Service Road NH-44 - Singhu Border to Bakoli/Palla stretch
- Outer Ring Road Service Road - Bhalswa Dairy to Mukarba Chowk

Tentative Routes For Kanwariyas

1. Singhu Border - Ramdev Chowk (Narela) - Old Bawana - Narela Road - Hanuman Mandir - Bawana Canal
2. Singhu Border Service Road (NH-44) - Khampur - Bakoli - Palla - Mukarba Chowk - Khatu Shyam Mandir (Bakhtawarpur/Alipur)
3. Singhu Border - Alipur - Swaroop Nagar - Nangli Poona - Mukarba Chowk
4. Wazirabad - Service Road (Outer Ring Road) - Bhalswa Dairy - Mukarba Chowk

Diversions And Restrictions

The traffic police advisory also informed about the diversions or restrictions:

- Traffic on NH-44 from Singhu Border to Budhpur Nala may be diverted via UER-II and Narela-Bawana Road
- Traffic on the NH-44 Service Road may be diverted through Ramdev Road
- Traffic from Palla Chowk towards Bakhtawarpur Road may be diverted via Burari Road and Nathupura Road
- Traffic on the Outer Ring Road Service Road may be diverted via Mukundpur - Bhalswa Cut - Azadpur Chowk - Mukarba Chowk
- Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs) may be stopped or diverted from Singhu Border, Burari Chowk and Madhuban Chowk as per traffic conditions

The police have also advised avoiding NH-44, Outer Ring Road and adjoining service roads during peak Kanwariya movement.

"Use alternate routes such as UER-II, Narela-Bawana Road, Burari Road and Azadpur Chowk wherever possible," it added.

Other Important Points

The traffic police advisory also stated, "Movement of Kanwar Yatris (pedestrians and accompanying vehicles) is strictly prohibited on UER-II Expressway in the interest of their safety."

It added that no parking shall be permitted on the notified Kanwar routes. Furthermore, traffic restrictions and diversions will be imposed as per operational requirements

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