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Delhi Traffic Police creates green corridor to rush Lungi Ngidi to hospital in just 11 minutes | WATCH

Lungi Ngidi was rushed to the hospital in record time after sustaining an injury during an IPL match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The traffic police displayed an exceptional level of coordination and urgency, creating a green corridor to ensure the cricketer reached the hospital in time.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 25, 2026, 11:19 PM IST

Delhi Traffic Police creates green corridor to rush Lungi Ngidi to hospital in just 11 minutes | WATCH
Lungi Ngidi was rushed to the hospital in just 11 minutes after sustaining injury during DC vs PBKS match in New Delhi
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South African pacer Lungi Ngidi, who plays for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, suffered a serious head injury during a match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. Soon after the injury, he was immediately rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. He reached BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital from the stadium in just 11 minutes with the help of Delhi Traffic Police's agility and coordination, which created a green corridor for smooth movement.

In a city where match-day traffic around the Arun Jaitley Stadium is often heavy, reaching BLK Max Super Speciality Hospital in just 11 minutes highlights great coordination between the stadium medical team and traffic authorities.

Take a look

How Ngidi suffered head injury during DC vs PBKS clash

 

The incident took place in the 3rd over of the PBKS innings. Lungi Ngidi was fielding at mid-off and ran back to catch a shot by Priyansh Arya. Unfortunately, he misjudged the ball and fell with high impact on his head, causing severe injury. Soon after he fell on the field, he was seemingly motionless, which shook the crowd inside the stadium. The medical staff immediately rushed to him, and after analysing his condition, the ambulance was called inside the cricket field.

This was the first time ever in the 19-year history of the IPL that an ambulance entered the cricket field to take an injured player. Recently, the official X handle of DC informed that Ngidi is stable and is due to be discharged shortly from the hospital.

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