Delhi Police advises lane driving with a unique post featuring Hardik Pandya

Delhi Police: The tweet on lane driving shows the final ball from Sunday's India vs Australia cricket match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 08:01 AM IST

Delhi Police is known for using humorous tweets to raise awareness about traffic rules and safety precautions. One such tweet on road safety was tweeted by the Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday. The tweet on 'lane driving' shows the final ball from Sunday's India vs Australia cricket match and is going viral on social media.

The video shows Hardik Pandya hitting a boundary in the last over to deliver the Indian Team a dramatic victory. "Lane Driving is Safe Driving! Meanwhile, Bade Bade Matches Mei India Axar aisi Virat Jeet Haasil Karti Rehti Hai (India often gets such huge victories in big matches). As Team India shines like Surya, Hardik Badhai," Delhi Police wrote while sharing the video.

Check out the video here:

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 21,000 views and nearly 1,000 likes. The post has also been re-shared by more than a hundred Twitter users.

