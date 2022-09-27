Delhi Police advises lane driving with a unique post featuring Hardik Pandya

File photo

Delhi Police is known for using humorous tweets to raise awareness about traffic rules and safety precautions. One such tweet on road safety was tweeted by the Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday. The tweet on 'lane driving' shows the final ball from Sunday's India vs Australia cricket match and is going viral on social media.

The video shows Hardik Pandya hitting a boundary in the last over to deliver the Indian Team a dramatic victory. "Lane Driving is Safe Driving! Meanwhile, Bade Bade Matches Mei India Axar aisi Virat Jeet Haasil Karti Rehti Hai (India often gets such huge victories in big matches). As Team India shines like Surya, Hardik Badhai," Delhi Police wrote while sharing the video.

Check out the video here:

Lane Driving is Safe Driving



Meanwhile, Bade Bade Matches Mei India Axar aisi Virat Jeet Haasil Karti Rehti Hai. As Team India shines like Surya, Hardik Badhai INDvAUS INDvsAUST20 pic.twitter.com/3Dz9K0uZ5a September 25, 2022

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 21,000 views and nearly 1,000 likes. The post has also been re-shared by more than a hundred Twitter users.

READ | Traffic Alert: Delhi Police releases advisory on roads, stretches to avoid during Navratri