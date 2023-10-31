Delhi: Traffic near India Gate restricted today for ‘Run For Unity’; check details

Early morning commuters travelling to and from south-north have been asked to take Ring Road - Sarai Kale Khan - IP Flyover - Rajghat,and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg - Mathura Road - W-Point - A-Point.

The India Gate C-Hexagon will remain closed from 6.45 am to 9 am on Tuesday to facilitate the 'Run for Unity,' being held to commemorate Sadar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

The run, held as part of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, will be flagged off from Gate Number 1 of Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

It is expected to see about 7,700 participants, the advisory issued on Monday said.

Traffic will be diverted at Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Das Road, Purana Quila Road, Mathura Road, Shershah Road, Mathura Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, Q-Point, and the roundabouts at Mansingh Road, Jaswant Singh Road, KG Marg-Firozshah Road Crossing, and Mandi House, the advisory stated.

Those moving from east to west and vice versa can take IP Marg - A-Point - W-Point - Sikandra Road - Mandi House - Firozshah Road roundabout Windsor Place - Ashok Road - Gol Dak Khana - RML -Shankar Road, NH-09 - Ring Road - Bhairon Marg - Mathura Road - SBM - Q-Point - Abdul Kalam Marg.