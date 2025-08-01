Twitter
Delhi News: Traffic movement on this key flyover to be suspended for 30 days from...; police issue advisory

The Delhi Police has advised commuters to avoid the flyover and use the slip road as an alternate route.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 06:55 PM IST

Traffic movement on the District Centre flyover in Janakpuri will be suspended for a month from August 2 for repair work, Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory on Friday. According to the advisory, the Public Works Department (PWD) will undertake repair work on the flyover for which the Shivaji Marg carriageway from Uttam Nagar to Tilak Nagar will remain closed at the flyover level.

Traffic will be diverted to the parallel slip road on Shivaji Marg during the repair period to maintain vehicular flow, the advisory said. Emergency vehicles will be permitted but may face congestion, it said. Signage will be put up and traffic staff will be deployed at the location to guide commuters and ensure smooth movement, officials said. The Delhi Police has advised commuters to avoid the flyover and use the slip road as an alternate route. People have also been requested to plan their journey in advance to accommodate possible delays.

Traffic restrictions-diversions

  • Movement on the flyover from Uttam Nagar towards Tilak Nagar will remain suspended.
  • Traffic will be diverted via the parallel slip road on Shivaji Marg to maintain flow.
  • Signage and traffic staff will be deployed for public guidance.

READ | Meet IAS Medha Roopam, who becomes the first woman DM of Noida, she is from...

Public Advisory

  • Commuters are advised to avoid the flyover and use the slip road as an alternate route.
  • Plan your journey in advance to accommodate possible delays.
  • Emergency vehicles will be allowed, but may face congestion.
  • Follow on-ground traffic diversions and signage for smooth movement.

(With inputs from PTI)

