Delhi News: Traffic movement on this key flyover to be suspended for 30 days from...; police issue advisory

The Delhi Police has advised commuters to avoid the flyover and use the slip road as an alternate route.
Traffic movement on the District Centre flyover in Janakpuri will be suspended for a month from August 2 for repair work, Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory on Friday. According to the advisory, the Public Works Department (PWD) will undertake repair work on the flyover for which the Shivaji Marg carriageway from Uttam Nagar to Tilak Nagar will remain closed at the flyover level.
Traffic will be diverted to the parallel slip road on Shivaji Marg during the repair period to maintain vehicular flow, the advisory said. Emergency vehicles will be permitted but may face congestion, it said. Signage will be put up and traffic staff will be deployed at the location to guide commuters and ensure smooth movement, officials said. The Delhi Police has advised commuters to avoid the flyover and use the slip road as an alternate route. People have also been requested to plan their journey in advance to accommodate possible delays.
Traffic restrictions-diversions
Public Advisory
Traffic Advisory— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 31, 2025
In connection with repair work of District Centre Flyover, Janakpuri from 02.08.2025 onwards
Traffic movement from Uttam Nagar to Tilak Nagar on Shivaji Marg (flyover level) will remain suspended.
Vehicles to be diverted via the slip road. Traffic staff &… pic.twitter.com/37117KUgno
(With inputs from PTI)