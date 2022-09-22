Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Delhi Rains: Check latest updates on traffic and waterlogging in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram here

Check here latest updates on waterlogging in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 06:48 PM IST

Delhi Rains: Check latest updates on traffic and waterlogging in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram here
Photo: PTI

Delhi and NCR is witnessing heavy to mild rainfall since afternoon today. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted rains for the next 2-3 days in the city. Many areas in Delhi and surrounding are witnessing due to rain. Here is a list of areas witnessing waterlogging in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram. 

Delhi

As per the latest update of the Delhi Traffic police, Twitter handle, people might face some traffic while travelling from Mahipal Pur Red light towards Mehrauli due to waterlogging. 

Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Moti Bagh Junction towards Dhaula Kuan due to waterlogging near Shanti Niketan.

Gurugram 

People travelling to and from Gurgaon are advised to avoid the below-mentioned areas as the areas witness waterlogging issues after heavy rain hit the city earlier in the day: 

Waterlogging: 

  • Carterpuri Road, Gurgaon
  • GCExR Tigra cut
  • Basai road
  • Sec-15 road
  • Hanuman chowk
  • Sec-21/22 T-Point
  • Near Pasco sec-18
  • NH-48 near Narsinghpur towards Jaipur
  • AIT chowk
  • CRPF chowk
  • Near Good Earth mall 
  • Artimis chowk
  • Sec-46/47 Traffic red light
  • Mayfield garden chowk

Traffic:  Traffic congestion has been reported on NH-48 at Iffco chowk flyover towards Jaipur due to a vehicle accident.

Noida

For people who are commuting to or from Noida are advised to avoid Noida-Dadri road, Nagar Dairy village Tilpata as traffic in the area is slow, reported Noida Traffic Police. 

Read: Supreme Court to start live-stream of constitution bench hearings from September 27

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ICAR AIEEA UG Exam 2022: NTA releases answer key, response sheet at icar.nta.nic.in; get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.