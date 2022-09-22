Delhi Rains: Check latest updates on traffic and waterlogging in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram here

Photo: PTI

Delhi and NCR is witnessing heavy to mild rainfall since afternoon today. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted rains for the next 2-3 days in the city. Many areas in Delhi and surrounding are witnessing due to rain. Here is a list of areas witnessing waterlogging in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram.

Delhi

As per the latest update of the Delhi Traffic police, Twitter handle, people might face some traffic while travelling from Mahipal Pur Red light towards Mehrauli due to waterlogging.

Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Moti Bagh Junction towards Dhaula Kuan due to waterlogging near Shanti Niketan.

Gurugram

People travelling to and from Gurgaon are advised to avoid the below-mentioned areas as the areas witness waterlogging issues after heavy rain hit the city earlier in the day:

Waterlogging:

Carterpuri Road, Gurgaon

GCExR Tigra cut

Basai road

Sec-15 road

Hanuman chowk

Sec-21/22 T-Point

Near Pasco sec-18

NH-48 near Narsinghpur towards Jaipur

AIT chowk

CRPF chowk

Near Good Earth mall

Artimis chowk

Sec-46/47 Traffic red light

Mayfield garden chowk

Traffic: Traffic congestion has been reported on NH-48 at Iffco chowk flyover towards Jaipur due to a vehicle accident.

Noida

For people who are commuting to or from Noida are advised to avoid Noida-Dadri road, Nagar Dairy village Tilpata as traffic in the area is slow, reported Noida Traffic Police.

