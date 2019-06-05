Delhi traffic cop alleges harassment by seniors, video goes viral

A video of a 'weeping' Delhi traffic police constable posted in Seemapuri alleging harassment by his seniors has gone viral on social media.

Seeking help, he says in the video, "I am already very troubled. I was marked absent by my seniors despite being on duty. They said they are very powerful." Responding to the video, the official Twitter handle of Delhi Police posted that the matter is being forwarded to Delhi Traffic Police.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) K Jagadesan said an internal inquiry has been initiated under an ACP-rank officer into the matter.

The constable also claimed that those who harassed him included ACP-rank officer.

He, however, said a senior official backed him.

The cop, seen weeping in the video, requested the Delhi Police to take necessary action against the harassers.