Delhi Traffic Alert! Vijay Chowk, Raisina Road to be closed for Beating Retreat Dress Rehearsal today; check alternate routes, diversions

According to the advisory, traffic restrictions will remain in force during the rehearsal hours from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM today to ensure the smooth conduct of the event and to facilitate the movement of participating contingents and officials.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the Full Dress Rehearsal of the Beating Retreat ceremony, scheduled to take place at and around the iconic Vijay Chowk on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. As part of the preparations for the grand ceremony, elaborate traffic arrangements have been put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the event and facilitate the movement of participating contingents and officials. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.



Delhi traffic advisory: Check restrictions, diversions



According to the advisory, traffic restrictions will remain in force during the rehearsal hours from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM today to ensure the smooth conduct of the event and to facilitate the movement of participating contingents and officials. Traffic restrictions are in place in Delhi today from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM for the Beating Retreat rehearsal. Vijay Chowk will be completely closed, and roads like Raisina Road, Dara Shikoh Road, Krishna Menon Marg, and Sunehri Masjid roundabout will also be restricted.

The advisory further stated that Kartavya Path, between Vijay Chowk and the Rafi Marg-Kartavya Path crossing, will also remain closed to traffic. The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to plan their journeys and avoid the affected stretches during the rehearsal hours. The traffic police have advised people to avoid those routes and take alternate routes during the restricted hours.



Check alternate routes:

- Ring Road

- Ridge Road

- Aurobindo Marg

- Madarsa T-Point

- Safdarjung Road - Kamal Ataturk Marg

- Rani Jhansi Road

- Minto Road



Full Dress Rehearsal of the Beating Retreat ceremony today



The Full Dress Rehearsal of the Beating Retreat ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 27, while the main Beating Retreat ceremony will be held on January 29, marking the formal conclusion of the Republic Day celebrations. It marks the countdown to the main event, the Beating Retreat ceremony, on January 29, a grand finale to the Republic Day celebrations, showcasing India's military prowess and cultural diversity. The event sees performances by the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Delhi Police, and Central Armed Police Forces bands, playing iconic tunes like 'Sare Jahan Se Achha' and 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja'. The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will preside over the main ceremony on January 29.

Meanwhile, India's enormous cultural diversity, growing capabilities across domains, and military prowess were on display on Kartavya Path on Monday as people in Delhi and other parts of the country celebrated the 77th Republic Day with enthusiasm. The main event at the national capital saw participation from a European Union Contingent. It comprised four Flag Bearers on three gypsies. They carried four flags - the flag of the EU, the most recognisable symbol of the European Union; the flag of the European Union Military Staff; the flag of EU Naval Force Atalanta; and the flag of EU Naval Force Aspides. President of the European Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen were Chief Guests at the 77th Republic Day celebrations.President Droupadi Murmu led the celebrations and took the salute of the parade with Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, decked up for the ceremony.The ceremony began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial, where he led the nation in paying solemn tributes to fallen heroes by laying a wreath.A hundred cultural artists heralded the parade, on the theme 'Vividata Mein Ekta - Unity in Diversity', demonstrating the nation's unity and rich cultural diversity.



(With inputs from ANI)