Virat Kohli’s Instagram deactivated? Why fans are buzzing over cricket star’s account
Delhi Traffic Alert! Martyr's Day 2026 road closures: Check routes to avoid today
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries to resume Russian oil purchases from February amid US sanctions
Delhi-NCR Weather Update: National Capital wakes up to fog, AQI in ‘Poor’ category; Check IMD forecast here
Venezuela opens oil doors to foreign investors: Lawmakers approve sweeping reforms
Pakistan: What happened to Imran Khan in jail? Shehbaz Sharif government clarifies
US-Canada trade tension: Trump threatens 50% tariff on Canadian aircraft; here's why
Gold, silver prices today, January 30, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Ganoshotru bags Best Series, Anirban Chakrabarti wins Best Actor, Mimi Chakraborty shines as Best Actress, full OTT winners list
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Shamik Adhikary honoured with Best Influencer award, beats Ivy Ghosh, Mukul Kumar Jana, Niranjan Mondal
INDIA
On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, Delhi Traffic Police put in place traffic restrictions around routes leading to Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal, Rajghat. Check key route to avoid and take here:
In view of Martyr's Day celebrations, road closures and diversions are in place near Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal, Rajghat, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon. Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory, advising commuters to use public transport and parking only in designated areas.
On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, Delhi Traffic Police put in place traffic restrictions around routes leading to Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal, Rajghat. In the post on X, advisory read, “Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements in view of an official function on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day at and around Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal, Rajghat.”
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
January 29, 2026
Routes to avoid: Traffic restrictions and regulations
ITO Chowk to Delhi Gate on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
Shantivan Chowk to IP Flyover
Delhi Gate to Netaji Subhash Marg on Asaf Ali Road
Shantivan Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg
Guru Nanak Chowk to Ranjeet Singh Flyover
Rajghat DTC Depot to Ring Road Bypass
Traffic will be diverted from the following key routes:
ITO Chowk
Delhi Gate
Guru Nanak Chowk
Shantivan Chowk
Rajghat DTC Depot
IP Flyover
Traffic Advisory for Commuters
In the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, commuters are advised to opt for public transport to help ease congestion. They are required to use designated parking spaces and avoid halting vehicles on the roadside for smooth vehicular movement. Instructions are laid down on any unusual or unidentified object or person if seen in suspicious circumstances, information must be shared immediately by calling 112.
Why is Martyrs' Day celebrated?
Martyrs' Day, also known as Shaheed Diwas or Sarvodaya Day, observed on January 30 across India, is celebrated to honour the sacrifices made by those who gave their lives for the country's independence. The day also marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla House. Gandhi's legacy is commemorated every year on his death anniversary, which is observed as 'Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi' by people across the nation.