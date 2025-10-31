FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi Traffic Alert: Major diversions near IGI stadium till November 2 ahead of 'Zakir Khan Live' show; Check routes to avoid

Traffic near Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi will be affected from October 31 to November 2, 2025, due to the Zakir Khan Live show. Diversions, restricted routes, and limited parking will be in effect. Commuters are advised to use alternate routes to avoid delays.

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 03:09 PM IST

Delhi commuters are advised to plan their routes carefully as traffic movement around the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, particularly near the Main Arena (Gym), will be affected from October 31 to November 2, 2025, due to the ‘Zakir Khan Live’ show. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory, including diversions, restricted routes, and parking guidelines.

Traffic Restrictions and Diversions

IP Marg / Vikas Marg (MGM Road): Need-based diversions will be implemented.

Rajghat to IP Marg: Heavy vehicles will be restricted.

Affected Routes and Timings

Commuters are advised to avoid the following routes during the specified timings:

IP Marg (MGM Road)

Vikas Marg

Ring Road (from Rajghat to IP Depot)

Timings:

October 31, 2025: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

November 1, 2025: 1:00 PM – 10:00 PM

November 2, 2025: 12:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Stadium Entry Points

Gate Nos. 7 & 8 (Velodrome Road): Access via Velodrome Road only.

Gate Nos. 21, 22 & 23 (Ring Road): Entry via MGM Road.

Gate Nos. 16 & 18 (Ring Road): Entry from MGM Road.

Parking Guidelines

  1. Limited parking is available only for vehicles with valid parking labels.
  2. Parking labels must be displayed on the windscreen, with the vehicle number clearly written.
  3. Vehicles without valid labels will not be permitted near the stadium.
  4. Car parking label holders should take Ring Road, with access to parking lots from MGM Road.
  5. Commuters and residents are strongly urged to use alternate routes and plan their travel to avoid delays during the show.
