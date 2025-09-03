Delhi traffic advisory: Traffic movement heavily affected on Outer Ring Road, check diversions, restrictions

Commuters are advised to avoid these stretches, use alternate routes, avoid roadside parking, and follow the directions of traffic personnel for smooth movement.

The rising water level of the Yamuna River has led to severe flooding in several parts of Delhi on Wednesday, prompting large-scale evacuations and relief measures. Moreover, the Delhi Traffic Advisory has issued an advisory stating that traffic movement is heavily affected on Outer Ring Road from Majnu Ka Tila to Salimgarh By-Pass. Diversions will be in place from Wazirabad–Signature Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhada–IP College Red Light. The advisory said that commuters are advised to avoid these stretches, use alternate routes, avoid roadside parking, and follow the directions of traffic personnel for smooth movement.

Diversion points

Wazirabad - Signature Bridge.

Chandgi Ram Akhada - IP College Red Light.

All vehicles will be diverted from the above points to possible alternate routes.

Traffic restrictions/diversions

Heavy congestion expected on Outer Ring Road and adjoining stretches.

Vehicles will not be allowed to proceed on affected stretches and will be diverted accordingly.

Public Advisory

Commuters are advised to avoid the above routes and plan their journeys in advance.

Avoid roadside parking as it obstructs normal flow of traffic.

Follow the instructions of traffic personnel deployed on the ground.

Emergency vehicles will be given free passage at all times.

