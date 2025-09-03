'Mein aur MS Dhoni saath baith kar piyenge': Irfan Pathan’s cheeky response to 5-year-old hookah controversy
Delhi traffic advisory: Traffic movement heavily affected on Outer Ring Road, check diversions, restrictions
Russia REACTS after Donald Trump claims Putin, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong Un 'conspiring' against US
Darshan Kumar admits star filmmakers ignore him, reveals losing film to nepotism, favoritism: 'Agar support mile toh main bhi Karan Johar..' | Exclusive
'Guys who aren’t brown skinned...': Robin Uthappa slams Michael Clarke for sharing sensitive IPL 'slapgate' video after 17 years
Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn send prayers to flood victims: 'The spirit of Punjab shall never break'
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs GST Council meeting: THESE goods may become cheaper, know about "sin goods"
Meet Vijaye Raji, Indian-origin founder, who sold his startup to Sam Altman for Rs 9684 crore, joins OpenAI as...
Viral Video: Kim Jong Un's aids erased his DNA traces after talks with Putin? Here's why
Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj breaks silence on Rajinikanth film's underperformance: 'Can never write stories to...'
INDIA
Commuters are advised to avoid these stretches, use alternate routes, avoid roadside parking, and follow the directions of traffic personnel for smooth movement.
The rising water level of the Yamuna River has led to severe flooding in several parts of Delhi on Wednesday, prompting large-scale evacuations and relief measures. Moreover, the Delhi Traffic Advisory has issued an advisory stating that traffic movement is heavily affected on Outer Ring Road from Majnu Ka Tila to Salimgarh By-Pass. Diversions will be in place from Wazirabad–Signature Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhada–IP College Red Light. The advisory said that commuters are advised to avoid these stretches, use alternate routes, avoid roadside parking, and follow the directions of traffic personnel for smooth movement.
Diversion points
Wazirabad - Signature Bridge.
Chandgi Ram Akhada - IP College Red Light.
All vehicles will be diverted from the above points to possible alternate routes.
Traffic restrictions/diversions
Heavy congestion expected on Outer Ring Road and adjoining stretches.
Vehicles will not be allowed to proceed on affected stretches and will be diverted accordingly.
Public Advisory
Commuters are advised to avoid the above routes and plan their journeys in advance.
Avoid roadside parking as it obstructs normal flow of traffic.
Follow the instructions of traffic personnel deployed on the ground.
Emergency vehicles will be given free passage at all times.
READ | Delhi govt activates flood response plan as Yamuna breaches evacuation mark
Traffic Advisory— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 3, 2025
In view of the rising water level of the Yamuna River, traffic movement is heavily affected on Outer Ring Road from Majnu Ka Tila till Salimgarh By-Pass. Diversions will be in place from Wazirabad–Signature Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhada–IP College Red Light.… pic.twitter.com/rVzV2YhQig