Delhi traffic advisory: Several roads closed temporarily for 'peace march', check routes to avoid

The peace march is expected to involve around 7,000 volunteers and will start at 11 am from Mandi House.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

With a scheduled “shanti march” by the Vishva Hindu Parishad, several roads in the central Delhi area will remain closed temporarily on Saturday, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

The peace march is expected to see participation by around 7,000 volunteers. It is slated to start at 11 am from Mandi House and will culminate at Jantar Mantar, a senior police officer told PTI.

Commuters have been asked to avoid Sikandara Road, Barakhamba Road, Copernicus Marg, Firoz Shah Road, Bhagwan Das Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg from Outer Circle Connaught Place to Patel Chowk and Janpath from Outer Circle Connaught Place to R/A Windsor Place between 8.30 am and 2 pm, as per traffic police advisory on Twitter.

The above mentioned roads will one be in use for pedestrian movements during this time, the police further added. 

