Delhi Traffic Advisory: Restrictions near Red Fort ahead of UNESCO event until December 13; Check affected areas and diversions

Delhi Traffic Police have issued advisories as major restrictions are in place near Red Fort from December 8–13 due to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage event. Key routes, including Ring Road, Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg, and SPM Marg may face closures; designated parking is advised.
Delhiites are advised to plan their commute carefully as a major event, the 20th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee on Intangible Cultural Heritage, is taking place at the Red Fort from December 8 to 13, 2025. The event is expected to attract large crowds, leading to significant traffic disruptions in central Delhi.
The Delhi Traffic Police have implemented special traffic arrangements and advisories to ensure smooth flow and pedestrian safety. Restrictions and diversions will be in effect daily from 8 AM to 9 PM.
Authorities have requested commuters to avoid certain busy roads where traffic may be halted or restricted:
During the event, a complete traffic ban may be enforced on Netaji Subhash Marg and Nishad Raj Marg. Vehicles heading towards Chandni Chowk could be diverted through alternative routes such as:
Commuters are urged to plan their journey and take alternative routes to avoid delays.
Visitors to the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk are advised to use designated parking areas only. Unauthorised or roadside parking should be avoided. Available parking facilities include:
The Delhi Traffic Police have requested commuters to remain patient, follow traffic rules, and cooperate with personnel deployed on-site. For real-time traffic updates, commuters can visit the Delhi Traffic Police website or follow their social media handles. Assistance is also available via WhatsApp at 8750871493 and helplines 1095 / 011-25844444.