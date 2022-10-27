Delhi traffic advisory: Know routes to avoid in national capital on October 28

Road closures in Delhi are timely announced via Twitter by the Delhi Traffic Police. The department has recently tweeted warning drivers to avoid using Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range Road from MB Road to Suraj Kund as moving towards the direction of Faridabad for both to-and-from traffic. The new directive has been issued for extra security and traffic arrangements on October 28 from 9 AM to 7 PM. According to the tweet, “The commuters of Delhi and Haryana are requested to avoid Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range Road from MB Road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad & vice versa on 27& 28-10-2022 during day time from 9 AM to 7 PM due to special security/traffic arrangements.”

Traffic Alert

Separately, authorities in Delhi issued 253 challans and penalised user agencies 32.4 million rupees for breaking dust control laws.

According to the minister, as of right now, government inspectors have stopped by 6,868 construction sites as part of the anti-dust campaign, which was started on October 6.

The official indicated that a total of 253 notices/challans had been issued and that the violators had been penalised 32.4 lakh rupees.

The construction and demolition (C&D) portal, which was implemented in October of last year, requires user agencies of construction and demolition projects more than 500 square metres to register them.