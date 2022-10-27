Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Delhi traffic advisory: Know routes to avoid in national capital on October 28

On October 28, several routes in Delhi-NCR should not be used by commuters, according to the Delhi Traffic Police.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 10:16 PM IST

Delhi traffic advisory: Know routes to avoid in national capital on October 28
Delhi traffic advisory: Know routes to avoid in national capital on October 28

Road closures in Delhi are timely announced via Twitter by the Delhi Traffic Police. The department has recently tweeted warning drivers to avoid using Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range Road from MB Road to Suraj Kund as moving towards the direction of Faridabad for both to-and-from traffic. The new directive has been issued for extra security and traffic arrangements on October 28 from 9 AM to 7 PM. According to the tweet, “The commuters of Delhi and Haryana are requested to avoid Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range Road from MB Road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad & vice versa on 27& 28-10-2022 during day time from 9 AM to 7 PM due to special security/traffic arrangements.”

Separately, authorities in Delhi issued 253 challans and penalised user agencies 32.4 million rupees for breaking dust control laws.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/india/report-delhi-s-igi-airport-ranked-as-world-s-10th-busiest-airport-report-2996470

According to the minister, as of right now, government inspectors have stopped by 6,868 construction sites as part of the anti-dust campaign, which was started on October 6.

The official indicated that a total of 253 notices/challans had been issued and that the violators had been penalised 32.4 lakh rupees.

The construction and demolition (C&D) portal, which was implemented in October of last year, requires user agencies of construction and demolition projects more than 500 square metres to register them.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Aditya Seal-Akansha Ranjan, couples celebrating first Diwali
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Top 5 most followed cricketers on Instagram
Skin problem: What are the 6 different types of acne?
Frustrated with uneasy stomach? Here are 5 food items to avoid acid reflux
Viral Photos of the Day: Navya Naveli steps out with Jaya Bachchan, John Abraham promotes Tara vs Bilal
Speed Reads
More
First-image
0,0,0,0,0,0,0,W,0,0,0,0: Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls exceptional spell, equals Jasprit Bumrah’s maiden over record in T20Is
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.