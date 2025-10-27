Delhi Traffic Advisory: Key diversions for Chhath Puja on October 27, 28; Check route changes, restrictions
INDIA
Delhi Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions and diversions for Chhath Puja celebrations. Major roads near key ghats will be affected from October 27 to October 28, 2025. Commuters are advised to avoid these routes and use public transport to avoid delays.
With thousands of devotees expected to gather at Chhath Puja ghats across Delhi, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory to manage congestion and ensure smooth movement during the festivities. The restrictions and diversions will be in place from Monday afternoon (October 27) to Tuesday morning (October 28), affecting major roads near key Chhath Puja locations.
In east and northeast Delhi, some of the busiest ghats include:
These areas are expected to draw huge crowds of over 45,000 devotees each. The DND Yamuna Khadar and Chhath Ghat near Shastri Park are also anticipated to witness heavy footfall. Traffic flow around Geeta Colony, IP Extension, and Shastri Park is expected to be slow.
The Delhi Traffic Police has outlined several diversions and road closures:
In central and north Delhi, major gatherings are expected at:
Majnu Ka Tilla, Burari, and Wazirabad Road are also likely to see heavy traffic due to large crowds. In South and Southeast Delhi, Kalindi Kunj will be a major hotspot, where up to 3 lakh people are expected at Bhola Ghat. Other areas like Aya Nagar and Sangam Vihar will also experience congestion.
In NorthWest and outer Delhi, crowds are anticipated at Bhalswa Lake and Majlis Park metro station, which will impact traffic on stretches such as Outer Ring Road and Bawana.
In West Delhi, gatherings at Surya Upasana Park in Dabri, Vishwas Park in Raja Puri, and Chhath Puja Park in Mangolpuri are expected to cause delays along nearby roads.
Given the anticipated traffic disruptions, commuters are encouraged to use the Delhi Metro and other public transport options to avoid road congestion. Roadside parking will be prohibited near ghats, with parking only allowed in designated lots.
Delhi Traffic Police has appealed to motorists to remain patient, follow traffic rules, and cooperate with the police personnel deployed at critical intersections. No restrictions will apply to routes leading to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway Station, and ISBT, although travellers should plan for possible delays.
By adhering to the advisory, Delhi residents can ensure smoother travel during the Chhath Puja celebrations, while also helping to maintain public safety and order.