Delhi Traffic Advisory: Key diversions for Chhath Puja on October 27, 28; Check route changes, restrictions

Tata Group Rift: Ratan Tata's confidante Noshir Soonawala issues first statement: 'Hope the trustees of Tata Trusts...'

Good News! Indian Railways announces reservation-free travel in unreserved coaches on THESE trains; Check list, routes and other details

Viral: This Mumbai restaurant serves Gulab Jamun for Rs 400, Sev Puri at Rs 295, Tandoori Roti at Rs 105; it's owned by TV actress...

Chhath Puja 2025: Check city-wise sunset timings to offer sandhya arghya today

In pics: Kriti Sanon goes on UFC date with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia, Varun Dhawan joins duo, treats fans with Bhediya reunion

UP law student brutally attacked over medicine price dispute, his stomach was split open, two fingers were chopped off

EC to announce pan-India SIR dates today, 10-15 states likely in...

Viral photos: Kareena Kapoor drops fun weekend photos with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh; mom-to-be Katrina Kaif reacts

Asrani and Satish Shah: Strange connection between two comic actors, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor played THIS role, which was originally performed by Sholay actor

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Key diversions for Chhath Puja on October 27, 28; Check route changes, restrictions

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Key diversions for Chhath Puja on October 27, 28; Check

Tata Group Rift: Ratan Tata's confidante Noshir Soonawala issues first statement: 'Hope the trustees of Tata Trusts...'

Tata Group Rift: Ratan Tata's confidante Noshir Soonawala issues first statement

Good News! Indian Railways announces reservation-free travel in unreserved coaches on THESE trains; Check list, routes and other details

Good News! Indian Railways announces reservation-free travel in unreserved coach

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Key diversions for Chhath Puja on October 27, 28; Check route changes, restrictions

Delhi Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions and diversions for Chhath Puja celebrations. Major roads near key ghats will be affected from October 27 to October 28, 2025. Commuters are advised to avoid these routes and use public transport to avoid delays.

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 09:47 AM IST

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Key diversions for Chhath Puja on October 27, 28; Check route changes, restrictions
With thousands of devotees expected to gather at Chhath Puja ghats across Delhi, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory to manage congestion and ensure smooth movement during the festivities. The restrictions and diversions will be in place from Monday afternoon (October 27) to Tuesday morning (October 28), affecting major roads near key Chhath Puja locations.

Key Locations Affected

In east and northeast Delhi, some of the busiest ghats include:

  • Gandhi Nagar Chhath Poojan Samiti Naav Ghat near the Old Iron Bridge
  • Purvanchal Nav Nirman Sangtan Ghat
  • Satyamev Jayate Ghat near Geeta Colony

These areas are expected to draw huge crowds of over 45,000 devotees each. The DND Yamuna Khadar and Chhath Ghat near Shastri Park are also anticipated to witness heavy footfall. Traffic flow around Geeta Colony, IP Extension, and Shastri Park is expected to be slow.

Traffic Diversions and Restrictions

The Delhi Traffic Police has outlined several diversions and road closures:

  • Bhajanpura: Commercial vehicles will be banned on GT Road from Shastri Park to Yudhishthir Setu between 5 pm and 7 pm on Monday and 5 am and 7 am on Tuesday.
  • Gandhi Nagar: Shantivan Loop and Laxmi Nagar to Kailash Nagar Road will be closed from 5 pm to 6 pm on Monday and 5 am to 7 am on Tuesday. Traffic will be diverted via the Disused Canal Road.
  • Khajuri Khas: Vehicles towards Sonia Vihar will be diverted from Nanaksar to Old Wazirabad Road.

Central, North, South, and West Delhi

In central and north Delhi, major gatherings are expected at:

  • Shyam Ghat in Jagatpur (over 100,000 devotees)
  • Shani Mandir Ghat and Vaasudev Ghat near ISBT

Majnu Ka Tilla, Burari, and Wazirabad Road are also likely to see heavy traffic due to large crowds. In South and Southeast Delhi, Kalindi Kunj will be a major hotspot, where up to 3 lakh people are expected at Bhola Ghat. Other areas like Aya Nagar and Sangam Vihar will also experience congestion.

In NorthWest and outer Delhi, crowds are anticipated at Bhalswa Lake and Majlis Park metro station, which will impact traffic on stretches such as Outer Ring Road and Bawana.

In West Delhi, gatherings at Surya Upasana Park in Dabri, Vishwas Park in Raja Puri, and Chhath Puja Park in Mangolpuri are expected to cause delays along nearby roads.

ALSO READ: Good News! Indian Railways announces reservation-free travel in unreserved coaches on THESE trains; Check list, routes and other details

Alternative Travel Options and Parking Guidelines

Given the anticipated traffic disruptions, commuters are encouraged to use the Delhi Metro and other public transport options to avoid road congestion. Roadside parking will be prohibited near ghats, with parking only allowed in designated lots.

Patience and Cooperation Requested

Delhi Traffic Police has appealed to motorists to remain patient, follow traffic rules, and cooperate with the police personnel deployed at critical intersections. No restrictions will apply to routes leading to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway Station, and ISBT, although travellers should plan for possible delays.

By adhering to the advisory, Delhi residents can ensure smoother travel during the Chhath Puja celebrations, while also helping to maintain public safety and order.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
