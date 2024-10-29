The ‘Run for Unity’ will be held on October 29 in honor of the 'Iron Man of India,' who was instrumental in unifying India’s diverse princely states.

A traffic advisory has been issued in Delhi, with restrictions in place for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2024 on October 29. To mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, a ‘Run for Unity’ will take place in the capital. Although Patel’s birth anniversary is on October 31, this year’s celebration has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 29, as announced by Prime Minister Modi during his Mann Ki Baat address. This change accommodates Diwali celebrations set for Thursday.

The ‘Run for Unity’ will be held on October 29 in honor of the 'Iron Man of India,' who was instrumental in unifying India’s diverse princely states. Starting at 7:41 am from Gate No. 1 of the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, the run will follow a route to C-Hexagon, turn right at Radial near Shahjahan Road, and conclude at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Statue, with over 7,700 participants expected.

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Important Details

In light of the event, traffic restrictions will be in effect around India Gate and C-Hexagon from 6:45 am until the event concludes.

Delhi Traffic Police announced on social media platform X, “Special traffic arrangements have been made in view of 'Run For Unity' from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on October 29, 2024, in celebration of #RashtriyaEktaDiwas.”

Routes to Avoid

Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing

Purana Quila Road-Mathura Road Crossing

Shershah Road-Mathura Road Crossing

Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing

Pandara Road-Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing

Q-Point

R/A Mandi House

Alternate Routes