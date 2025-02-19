Traffic restrictions will be imposed from 7 am to 4 pm on key roads to manage the huge traffic during the oath-taking ceremony.

The Delhi Police have announced a traffic advisory and restrictions for those planning to travel in the national capital on Thursday, February 20. This is in view of the new Chief Minister's oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Ground, which is expected to attract a large crowd, including several high-profile leaders.

"In view of swearing-in ceremony of Hon’ble CM of Delhi on February 20, 2025 at Ramlila Ground, New Delhi, special traffic arrangements have been made," Delhi police said while sharing details.

Traffic Advisory



In view of swearing-in ceremony of Hon’ble CM of Delhi on February 20, 2025 at Ram Leela Ground, New Delhi, special traffic arrangements have been made.



Kindly follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/IxZzokQs2x — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 18, 2025

Police said many VVIPs/VIPs will attend the oath ceremony at Ramlila Ground, New Delhi. “A large gathering is also expected. To manage the traffic during this event, certain diversions and restrictions will be in place,” they said.

Delhi traffic advisory: List of routes to avoid

Traffic restrictions will be imposed from 7 am to 4 pm on key roads to manage the huge traffic during the oath-taking ceremony. The list of routes to avoid include:

1. Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (from ITO to Delhi Gate)

2. Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (from Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk)

3. Aruna Asaf Ali Road

4. Minto Road (from roundabout Kamla Market to Hamdard Chowk)

6. Ranjeet Singh Flyover to Turkman Gate

7. Ajmeri Gate to roundabout Kamla Market

Delhi traffic advisory: Check route diversions

1. Subhash Park T-Point

2. Raj Ghat

3. Delhi Gate

4. ITO

5. Ajmeri Gate

6. Ranjeet Singh Flyover

7. Bhavbhuti Marg - DDU Marg Red Light

8. Round About Jhandewalan

General instruction

To alleviate road congestion, the traffic police have encouraged commuters to use public transport and to park their vehicles only in designated areas. They have also advised to avoid against roadside parking and urged the public to report any unusual or suspicious objects or individuals to the police.