Delhi traffic advisory issued as national capital gears up for Travis Scott concert today; check roads to avoid

Preparations are in full swing for global rap sensation Travis Scott's much-awaited debut concert in Delhi starting today. As footfall of over 50,000 spectators per day is expected, the Delhi Traffic Police have announced traffic restrictions to avoid heavy congestion on roads around the venue.

The traffic authorities have put in place comprehensive traffic arrangements and diversions to ensure public convenience and smooth traffic movement.“An expected footfall of 50,000-60,000 spectators per day may lead to heavy congestion on roads around the venue. Comprehensive traffic arrangements and diversions will be in place to ensure public convenience and smooth traffic movement,” the Delhi Traffic Police said on its official X handle.

Travis Scott concert today: Delhi Traffic advisory



Entry gates for spectators

Entry gates: Entry to the venue is permitted only through gate numbers 2, 6, 8, 13, 14 and 21

Gate numbers 1 and 10 are reserved for emergency

Designated parking locations

Sewa Nagar Bus Depot

Sunheri Pulla Bus Depot

Roadside parking is prohibited

Traffic diversions between 4 pm and 10 pm

JLN signal

Sewa Nagar Bus Depot signal

5th Avenue Road Dhobi Ghat

Pragati Vihar signal

Lala Lajpat Rai Marg T-Point

Barapullah Cut near Gate No. 5

Jangpura Metro Station (Suchna Bhawan T-Point)

Restricted roads/timings



Heavy vehicles will be prohibited from JLN Stadium signal to BP Marg between 4 pm to 11 pm The general public is urged to avoid BP Marg, Lodhi Road, and surrounding roads during event hours and to use public transport and follow traffic police instructions.



Security arrangements

Over 3,400 personnel - including 1,600 private security staff and between 1,200 and 1,800 officers from the Delhi Police have been deployed to ensure operational excellence and a seamless experience for fans across both days of the concert. The Delhi Police and Delhi Traffic Police have worked closely with the organisers to coordinate road closures, traffic diversions and parking facilities, ensuring smooth access and circulation for attendees before and after the shows.

Kapil Mishra, Minister for Art, Culture and Language, Delhi, said, "The Prime Minister has spoken about the 'concert economy', and the MoU we have signed today is a first step towards establishing Delhi as the cultural and creative hub of India. The city is transforming constantly, and bringing large-scale live events to Delhi remains one of our core areas of focus."Ashish Hemrajani, Founder & CEO, BookMyShow, said,"This is a defining moment for Delhi and for India's live entertainment story. It demonstrates what's possible when government, city authorities and private partners align behind one vision - to deliver a global experience that is truly world-class."Travis Scott's CIRCUS MAXIMUS World Tour will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.