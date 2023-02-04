Delhi traffic advisory: Guru Ravidas Jayanti procession on February 5, check roads to avoid

Delhi Police Traffic Advisory (File Photo)

The Delhi Police have issued a traffic advice for tomorrow, February 5, due to the upcoming celebration of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. The faithful have prepared themselves for this day for a very long time. Because of this, the Delhi traffic police have issued an advice and made all the necessary preparations to ensure that today's commuters and worshippers have no disruptions. However, the Delhi traffic police have issued an advice requesting commuters to avoid numerous routes in order to reduce traffic bottlenecks in different districts of Delhi.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti will be celebrated by a Shobha Yatra/procession through Delhi, organised by the Shri Guru Ravidas Birth Committee. There will be a procession from the Red Fort grounds to the Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Temple in Dev Nagar Karol Bagh. Huge numbers of worshippers will converge on the Red Fort grounds to take part in the Shobha Yatra on this special day.

Diversion

T-Point Subhash Marg

Idgah Road

Chatta Rail Chowk

T. Point Rohtak Road (Main Rani Jhansi Road)

Fatehpuri T- Point (Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg/Church Mission Road)

Jhandewalan Chowk (Main Rani Jhansi Road

Pul Mithai

Deshbandhu Gupta Road

Lahori Gate Chowk

Kalka Das Chowk

Baratuti Chowk

PP Jewellers cut

Sadar Thana Road

Aggarwal Chowk

Traffic Restrictions

The following road/stretches and surrounding roads/stretches may be subject to traffic restrictions/regulations/diversions:

Netaji Subhash Marg (Chatta Rail Chowk)

Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg

Church Mission Road

Khari Baoli Road

Qutab Road

Pahari Dheeraj Road

Rani Jhansi Road

East Park Road

Arya Samaj Road

Deshbandhu Gupta Road

Traffic Advisory



On the occasion of #GuruRavidasJayanti on 05.02.2023, Shobha Yatra/Procession (2 pm to 5 pm)will be taken out from Red Fort to Karol Bagh.



Kindly plan your journey in advance & follow the instructions to avoid any inconvenience.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/FeoUC69q32 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 4, 2023

