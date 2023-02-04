Search icon
Delhi traffic advisory: Guru Ravidas Jayanti procession on February 5, check roads to avoid

Guru Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon day of Magh. Guru Ravidas Jayanti celebrations in Delhi have prompted a traffic advisory from the Delhi Police.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 11:34 PM IST

Delhi Police Traffic Advisory (File Photo)

The Delhi Police have issued a traffic advice for tomorrow, February 5, due to the upcoming celebration of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. The faithful have prepared themselves for this day for a very long time. Because of this, the Delhi traffic police have issued an advice and made all the necessary preparations to ensure that today's commuters and worshippers have no disruptions. However, the Delhi traffic police have issued an advice requesting commuters to avoid numerous routes in order to reduce traffic bottlenecks in different districts of Delhi.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti will be celebrated by a Shobha Yatra/procession through Delhi, organised by the Shri Guru Ravidas Birth Committee. There will be a procession from the Red Fort grounds to the Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Temple in Dev Nagar Karol Bagh. Huge numbers of worshippers will converge on the Red Fort grounds to take part in the Shobha Yatra on this special day.

Diversion

  • T-Point Subhash Marg
  • Idgah Road
  • Chatta Rail Chowk
  • T. Point Rohtak Road (Main Rani Jhansi Road)
  • Fatehpuri T- Point (Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg/Church Mission Road)
  • Jhandewalan Chowk (Main Rani Jhansi Road
  • Pul Mithai
  • Deshbandhu Gupta Road
  • Lahori Gate Chowk
  • Kalka Das Chowk
  • Baratuti Chowk
  • PP Jewellers cut
  • Sadar Thana Road
  • Aggarwal Chowk

Traffic Restrictions
The following road/stretches and surrounding roads/stretches may be subject to traffic restrictions/regulations/diversions:

  • Netaji Subhash Marg (Chatta Rail Chowk)
  • Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg
  • Church Mission Road
  • Khari Baoli Road
  • Qutab Road
  • Pahari Dheeraj Road
  • Rani Jhansi Road
  • East Park Road
  • Arya Samaj Road
  • Deshbandhu Gupta Road

Instructions to General Public

  • It is strongly urged that people avoid the aforementioned roads/stretches.
  • Commuters travelling to railway stations, ISBTs, and airports should depart with enough time to account for anticipated route delays.
  • Use public transportation to deal with traffic congestion.
  • Only park your car in authorised parking lots.
  • Avoid parking on the side of the road since it impedes regular traffic movement.
  • Any unusual/unidentified item or person seen under suspicious circumstances should be reported to the police.
