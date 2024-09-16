Delhi traffic advisory for today: Restrictions imposed due to Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession, check routes to avoid

Twitter
R Ashwin names 'most valuable Indian cricketer' at present; it's not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When and where to watch India vs Korea hockey semi-final match live on TV and online

Meet woman, who studied at bus stand, railway station, cracked NEET exam in third attempt with AIR...

Eid-e-Milad 2024 Holiday: Schools closed in Delhi, Telangana today, Maharashtra re-scheduled holiday on...

Meet doctor who left medical practice to crack UPSC exam twice, became IPS then IAS officer, her rank was…

Donald Trump targeted in apparent assassination attempt at golf course, FBI says...

PM Modi to launch India’s first 20-coach Vande Bharat Express train, Vande Metro service today, check details

Meet woman who left Pakistan during partition, got married at 16, built Rs 8244 crore company in India, she is…

7 animals with remarkable defence tactics

8 animals that can live without water for years

8 animals with amazing physical strength

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग से��रेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

Meet Ludhiyana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is...

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Meet engineer-turned-rapper, one of two Indians in top 10 most followed hip hop artistes on Spotify; not Honey Singh

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

This expensive film rejected by Deepika Padukone, gave Katrina Kaif her biggest blockbuster

Delhi traffic advisory for today: Restrictions imposed due to Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession, check routes to avoid

People are advised to avoid the road stretches where the procession will be taken out.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 06:05 AM IST

In its traffic advisory, Delhi Police has said that traffic will be affected in several parts of the national capital on Monday as processions will be taken out on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. Due to the procession, heavy volume of traffic is expected on Rani Jhansi Road, Chandni Chowk Road, Bara Hindu Rao Road, SPM Marg, Khari Baoli Marg, Hare Ram Marg, Chawri Bazar Road, Jama Masjid Road, etc, the advisory stated.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad. People are advised to avoid the road stretches where the procession will be taken out.

Restrictions on these routes

Traffic movement shall be restricted on Bara Hindu Rao Marg, Maharaja Agrasen Marg, Qutub Road, Hare Ram Marg, Swami Vivekanand Marg, Katra Baryan Road, Lal Kuan Bazar Road, Hamdard Road, Chawri Bazar and surrounding roads/stretches, the advisory added. Check out the full advisory below:

 

 

Procession route:

The 11 am procession in central Delhi will be taken out Bara Hindu Rao to Chowk Jama Masjid via Pahari Dhiraj, Chowk Bara Tooti, Sadar Bazar, Qutub Road, Lahori Gate, Khari Baoli, Masjid Fatehpuri, Katra Bariyan, Farash Khana, Lal Kuan, Chowk Hauz Qazi, Chawri Bazar and Chowk Jama Masjid.

The procession in northwest Delhi from 7 am to 2 pm will be taken out from Madarsa Nizamia E Block, near Samrat Cinema, Shakurpur, and Madarsa Nizamia E Block. The procession from 10 am to 12 pm in south Delhi will be taken from Pare Wali Masjid Ambedkar Colony, Chhatarpur to Dargah Hazrat Khwaja Bakhtiyar Kaki Mehrauli via Andheria Mod, MG Road, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, the advisory said.

READ | Watch: Woman sarpanch surprises IAS Tina Dabi with her fluent English, video goes viral

In east Delhi's Mayur Vihar and Kalyanpuri, the procession will be taken from 27 Block Trilok Puri bus stand, Pocket 2 Mayur Vihar, Karbala Kotla Village, Gurjar Bhawan, Mayur Vihar Pocket 1, Acharya Niketan Road, Trilok Puri bus stand.

It will pass Shashi Garden, Old Patparganj police station road, Bapu Nature, Alkon Public School, Jeevan Anmol Hospital, Mayur Vihar Phase 1, Karbala Kotla Village, Gurjar Bhawan, Kurkreja Nursing Home, Mayur Vihar Pocket 1, Acharya Niketan Road, and Trilok Puri bus stand, the advisory stated.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Apple iPhone 16 alternatives: Samsung Galaxy S24, Google Pixel 9, OnePlus 12 5G, more; which one should you buy?

Meet first Indian actress to have film festival dedicated to her; not Sridevi, Rekha, Madhuri, Deepika, Priyanka, Alia

Meet Indian-born engineer behind Amazon's Alexa, now among TIME100 most influential people in AI 2024 list, he is...

'Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor can't do what I do': Randeep Hooda on why he prefers method acting

Meet man after whom Port Blair, capital of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, was named, he was...

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

Meet Ludhiyana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is...

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

Meet man who once worked as a stone breaker, borrowed ration, then cracked PSC exam, now posted as...

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

