Delhi Traffic Advisory for Nov 9: Restrictions in place for Akon’s concert, check timings, routes to avoid here

Delhi Traffic News: Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the 'Akon India Tour 2025' concert, which is scheduled to be held on Sunday, November 9. The police have warned commuters of congestion and diversions in the surrounding areas. Authorities expect a crowd of around 10,000 people to attend the show.

Akon concert timings, venue

The live concert of American rapper and singer Akon is scheduled to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JNU) on Sunday evening from 5 pm to 10 pm.

Delhi Traffic Advisory for Nov 9

According to the advisory, entry for spectators will be permitted through Gate Numbers 13 and 14 of the stadium.

Parking for visitors

Parking for visitors' vehicles has been arranged at Gates 7 to 9 and at the SCOPE Complex Municipal Corporation of Delhi parking area, which has been booked by the event organisers.

Restrictions

Restrictions on the movement of heavy transport vehicles (HTVs) will be imposed on the JLN Stadium Red Light to Whole B P Marg between 4 pm and 11 pm on Sunday, to ensure smooth traffic movement. Commuters have been advised to avoid B P Marg, CGO Complex Road, the area around JLN Stadium, and approach roads during this period, the advisory read. "All emergency vehicles, including Delhi Police, ambulance, and fire brigade, will be allowed free access on roads where restrictions are in place while on duty," it further said, while urging such vehicles to preferably avoid B P Marg and CGO Complex Road to prevent inconvenience.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY



In connection with Live Music Concert on 09.11.2025 (Sunday) from 05:00 PM to 10:00 PM at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, heavy traffic is expected with a large gathering of approximately 10,000 attendees. Elaborate traffic arrangements have been made to… pic.twitter.com/ocwPbuuBI3 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 8, 2025

The police said elaborate arrangements have been made to manage the expected crowd and regulate vehicular movement. "Motorists and the general public are advised to use public transport and plan their journeys, keeping in mind the heavy rush around the stadium," the advisory added.

