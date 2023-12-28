Delhi Traffic Advisory for New Year's Eve: Restrictions, parking facility, routes to avoid on Dec 31; check details

Traffic moving towards Connaught Place will be regulated after 8 pm on Sunday.

Ahead of New Year's Eve, Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for December 31, saying no vehicular traffic will be allowed in the inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place (CP) post 8 pm on Sunday except for those that are carrying valid passes. It added that limited parking space will be available near CP on a first come first serve basis. Traffic moving towards Connaught Place will be regulated after 8 pm on Sunday.

Delhi Traffic Police will deploy 2,500 personnel to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and 250 teams will be tasked with checking drunken driving on New Year's eve, officials said on Thursday. Police will keep extra vigil in Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, Hauz Khas, South Extension markets, among other places on the eve of New Year and adequate personnel will be deployed in areas where high footfall is expected.

Routes to avoid

It said the large gathering expected at Delhi Zoo could result in congestion on Mathura Road, so people are advised to avoid Bhairon Road/Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan. The advisory suggested that commuters avoid Najafgarh Road, (Dwarka Mor to Zakhira flyover) and Outer Ring Road (from Janak Puri to Peeragarh Chowk) in west Delhi.

Restrictions from 8 pm

No vehicle will be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond Mandi House, Bengali Market, North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk, RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing, Gole Market GPO, Patel Chowk, KG Marg, Feroze Shah Road Crossing, Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane, and Windsor Place from 8 pm on Sunday till the conclusion of New Year celebrations.

Parking

Improperly parked vehicles will be towed away, police said. Motorists can park their vehicles near Gole Dak Khana, near Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road, near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg up to Baroda House, near Minto Road on DD Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area, near Panchkuian Road on RK Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road and Basant Road towards Paharganj, near KG Marg-Ferozshah Road crossing near Bengali market, near Windsor Place, near Gole Market at Peshwa Road, etc., the advisory said.

Traffic arrangements around India Gate

In case of heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles may not be allowed to go through C-Hexagon, India Gate area and diverted from Q-point, roundabout Sunheri Masjid, Kartavya Path-Rafi Marg, Windsor Place, Rajindra Prasad Road-Janpath, Mondai House, Mathura Road-Purana Qila Road, etc., it said.