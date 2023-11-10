Delhi traffic advisory for Diwali, Dhanteras issued; check routes to avoid

Traffic in the national capital on Thursday was affected at several places as people thronged the markets ahead of Diwali.

Delhi traffic news: With the Diwali festive season beginning today, the Delhi Police has anticipated traffic congestion in the city and issued a traffic advisory for several parts of the national capital. Dhanteras is celebrated on Friday (November 10) and Diwali falls on November 12.

According to the traffic advisory, areas including Chandani Chowk, Khari Baoli, Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, Sarojini Nagar, Sadar Bazar, Lajpat Nagar, Yusuf Sarai Market, Nehru Place, Greater Kailash, Tilak Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Kamala Nagar, and Rajouri Garden are expected to experience traffic congestion.

Other market areas, including Saket J-Block, Anupam Cinema Market, and Dwarka Sectors 6 and 10, might remain affected due to the festivities. Traffic in the national capital on Thursday was affected at several places as people thronged the markets ahead of Diwali.

"To avoid inconvenience, save time and fuel and reduce pollution, the general public is advised to utilise the services of public transport like buses, metro rail, carpools, etc," the Delhi police said in an official statement.

"Connecting with the social media services of the Delhi Traffic Police and the Traffic Help Line will further help in planning hassle-free travel accordingly. Motorists are advised to safely park their vehicles in the authorised parking lots to avoid congestion on the roads", it added.

Check out the traffic advisory here:

Traffic Advisory



In view of the festivals of Deepawali, special traffic arrangements will be effective.



Kindly follow the advisory.DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/OYZH0h4oxK — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 9, 2023

