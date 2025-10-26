FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi Traffic advisory for Chhath Puja 2025: Heavy congestion near major ponds expected, check key routes to avoid, diversions, metro instructions here

Ghaziabad Traffic Advisory for Chhath Puja 2025: Check restrictions, routes to avoid here

Who is Sunil Sardhania? Another fugitive gangster held at Delhi airport while returning to India from Costa Rica, faces charges for attack on singer Fazilpuria, property dealer's murder

Ajinkya Rahane sends strong message to selectors with 159 in Ranji Trophy, says India needed him in BGT

Man lends Rs 15,000 to female friend, her unexpected reply after 9 months goes viral

'With this kind of form...': Sunil Gavaskar makes BOLD claim on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's 2027 World Cup future

Cyclone Montha to make landfall on October 28; IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in these states

Bihar elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar makes BIG statement attacking RJD's Lalu Yadav-Rabri Devi's pre-2005 rule , says 'ear of anarchy..., will never return...'

Women’s World Cup: India face huge setback as in-form batter Pratika Rawal suffers freak injury ahead of semi-final against Australia

Clean air: Delhi govt extends deadline for crowd-sourcing proposals to this date

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi Traffic advisory for Chhath Puja 2025: Heavy congestion near major ponds expected, check key routes to avoid, diversions, metro instructions here

Delhi Traffic advisory for Chhath Puja 2025: Heavy congestion near major ponds..

Ghaziabad Traffic Advisory for Chhath Puja 2025: Check restrictions, routes to avoid here

Ghaziabad Traffic Advisory for Chhath Puja 2025: Check restrictions, routes to a

Who is Sunil Sardhania? Another fugitive gangster held at Delhi airport while returning to India from Costa Rica, faces charges for attack on singer Fazilpuria, property dealer's murder

Who is Sunil Sardhania? Another fugitive gangster held at Delhi airport while...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi Traffic advisory for Chhath Puja 2025: Heavy congestion near major ponds expected, check key routes to avoid, diversions, metro instructions here

Ahead of Chhath Puja celebrations, Delhi Traffic police have issued advisory as heavy congestion is expected near major ponds and roads in the national capital. Heavy congestions is expected on roads adjoining major ponds in Eastern, Central/North, South/South-East, North-West/Outer & Western Delhi.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 11:37 PM IST

Delhi Traffic advisory for Chhath Puja 2025: Heavy congestion near major ponds expected, check key routes to avoid, diversions, metro instructions here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ahead of Chhath Puja celebrations, Delhi Traffic police have issued advisory as heavy congestion is expected near major ponds and roads in the national capital. Delhi traffic police in their advisory said that as Chhath Puja 2025 will be celebrated across Delhi from 27th October afternoon to 28th October morning, special traffic arrangements have been made. 

Normal flow of traffic is likely to be affected and heavy congestions is expected on roads adjoining major Chhath Puja ponds in Eastern, Central/North, South/South-East, North-West/Outer & Western Delhi, Delhi Traffic police said.

Heavy congestion on MB Road, Kalindi Kunj Khadar Road, Agra Canal Road & Road No. 13 is expected. Diversions in Bhajanpura area, Gandhi Nagar area & Khajuri Khas area ,commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly.

Routes to avoid

  • Stretches of M.B. Road (from Lal Kuan to Tughlakabad Extension), Khadar Kalindi Kunj Road, Agar Canal Road and Road No. 13
  • In Bhanjanpur area, commercial vehicles will not be allowed on GT Road towards Yudhishthir Setu from Shastri Park between 5 PM to 7 PM on 27th October and 5 AM to 7 AM on 28th October 2025
  • In Gandhi Nagar area, Shantivan Loop and Laxmi Nagar to Kailash Nagar Road will remain closed during 5 PM to 6 PM on 27th October and 5 AM to 7 AM on 28th October 2025, with traffic diverted via Disused Canal Road
  • In Khajuri Khas area, traffic towards Sonia Vihar will be diverted from Nanaksar towards Old Wazirabad Road, and vehicles from Sonia Vihar Border will be diverted from MCD Toll towards Sabhapur Village.

Along with advisory on roads blockage, Delhi Traffic police also issued instructions to general people.

  • No restrictions at New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway Station and ISBT. However, leave in advance and allow extra time for possible delays.
  • People are requested to use public transport like Delhi Metro to help reduce congestion
  • Park vehicles only at designated parking lots, roadside parking must be avoided as it hinders traffic flow
  • Any unidentified object or suspicious person should be reported immediately to the nearest police personnel
  • Plan your journey in advance to avoid inconvenience
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good News for KKR Fans: Ahead of IPL 2026, THIS star cricketer joins Shah Rukh Khan's teams as..., name is...
Good News for KKR Fans: Ahead of IPL 2026, THIS star cricketer joins Shah Rukh..
Chhath Puja 2025: RBI declares bank holiday in Bihar, Jharkhand, and these states; check dates
Chhath Puja 2025: RBI declares bank holiday in Bihar, Jharkhand, and these state
'Don't know if we'll be back': Rohit Sharma hints at Australia farewell for himself and Virat Kohli after Sydney win
Rohit Sharma hints at Australia farewell for himself and Virat Kohli after Sydne
Kurnool bus accident: 16 challans, zero accountability, dark record behind inferno!
Kurnool bus accident: 16 challans, zero accountability, dark record for inferno!
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi calls for sustainable practices, highlights waste-to-meal initiative; extends greetings on Chhath Puja - 10 points
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi calls for sustainable practices, highlights waste-to-meal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE