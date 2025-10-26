Delhi Traffic advisory for Chhath Puja 2025: Heavy congestion near major ponds expected, check key routes to avoid, diversions, metro instructions here

Ahead of Chhath Puja celebrations, Delhi Traffic police have issued advisory as heavy congestion is expected near major ponds and roads in the national capital. Heavy congestions is expected on roads adjoining major ponds in Eastern, Central/North, South/South-East, North-West/Outer & Western Delhi.

Ahead of Chhath Puja celebrations , Delhi Traffic police have issued advisory as heavy congestion is expected near major ponds and roads in the national capital. Delhi traffic police in their advisory said that as Chhath Puja 2025 will be celebrated across Delhi from 27th October afternoon to 28th October morning, special traffic arrangements have been made.

Normal flow of traffic is likely to be affected and heavy congestions is expected on roads adjoining major Chhath Puja ponds in Eastern, Central/North, South/South-East, North-West/Outer & Western Delhi, Delhi Traffic police said.

Heavy congestion on MB Road, Kalindi Kunj Khadar Road, Agra Canal Road & Road No. 13 is expected. Diversions in Bhajanpura area, Gandhi Nagar area & Khajuri Khas area ,commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly.

Routes to avoid

Stretches of M.B. Road (from Lal Kuan to Tughlakabad Extension), Khadar Kalindi Kunj Road, Agar Canal Road and Road No. 13

Shantivan Loop and Laxmi Nagar to Kailash Nagar Road will remain closed during 5 PM to 6 PM on 27th October and 5 AM to 7 AM on 28th October 2025, with traffic diverted via Disused Canal Road In Khajuri Khas area, traffic towards Sonia Vihar will be diverted from Nanaksar towards Old Wazirabad Road, and vehicles from Sonia Vihar Border will be diverted from MCD Toll towards Sabhapur Village.

Along with advisory on roads blockage, Delhi Traffic police also issued instructions to general people.