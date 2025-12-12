FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi Traffic Advisory: Commuters to face heavy disruptions around New Delhi Railway Station due to... until December 31; Check affected areas, alternative routes

Delhi's central traffic is set to face disruptions due to redevelopment work at New Delhi Railway Station, especially around Chelmsford Road, Paharganj, and Connaught Place. The construction will affect traffic until December 31, 2025.

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 12, 2025, 10:07 AM IST

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Commuters to face heavy disruptions around New Delhi Railway Station due to... until December 31; Check affected areas, alternative routes
Commuters in central Delhi, especially those travelling around New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS), Paharganj, and Connaught Place, should brace for significant traffic disruptions this month due to ongoing redevelopment work at the station. The traffic police have issued an advisory, urging the public to plan their journeys carefully to avoid delays.

The redevelopment work, which includes the construction and shifting of utilities, has reduced road space along Chelmsford Road, particularly around Gate No. 1 of the railway station. As a result, traffic congestion is expected to worsen, especially between December 10 and December 31. The traffic police have informed that Chelmsford Road, which is a key route connecting the station to Paharganj, will remain frequently congested due to the construction activities.

Impacted Areas and Alternative Routes

New Delhi Railway Station is one of the busiest in the country, serving as a major transport hub that connects various parts of Delhi to other regions. The station is surrounded by commercial areas, including Connaught Place, Sadar Bazar, and Karol Bagh, making it a critical area for both passenger and vehicle traffic.

To minimise disruptions, traffic authorities have strongly recommended that commuters travelling to the railway station use the Ajmeri Gate side for easier access. They have also advised avoiding unnecessary travel around Gate No. 1 (Paharganj side) due to restricted access and construction work.

Additional Traffic Expected

The reduction in road space on Chelmsford Road is also likely to cause traffic snarls on nearby routes such as Minto Road, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, and Desh Bandhu Gupta Road. As a result, traffic police have increased personnel presence on these routes to manage the situation and prevent major delays.

Additionally, passengers are expected to flock to the Ajmeri Gate side of the station, further increasing foot traffic in the area. With commuter numbers increasing, the authorities have urged road users to avoid improper parking along the affected routes, as this could further exacerbate congestion.

The Redevelopment Project

The redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station is being undertaken by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) as part of a broader effort to modernise the station and surrounding infrastructure. The project, estimated to cost Rs 4,700 crore, is being executed in two phases, with completion expected soon. As part of the development, seven flyovers will also be constructed to improve connectivity around the station area.

While the redevelopment will bring long-term benefits, including improved facilities for passengers, the temporary inconvenience caused by construction is expected to impact traffic significantly for the next few weeks.

Commuters are advised to follow all traffic advisories, stay updated on the situation, and plan their travel to avoid any last-minute rush.

