Delhi Traffic Advisory amid Russian President Putin's visit: Commuters advised to avoid THESE key routes, check diversions, major road restrictions

In the view of Russian President Vladimir Putin's two-day India visit, the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued a detailed traffic advisory for December 5, announcing 'special arrangements' in the national capital with major restrictions, diversions and routes to avoid.

Major restrictions

In the advisory Delhi Traffic Police said Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, MLNP, Janpath Road, Firoz Shah Road, Sikandra Road, Windsor Place, Mandi House, Mathura Road & Bhairon Marg will remain restricted during 10:00–11:30 AM, 11:00 AM–12:30 PM, 03:00–05:00 PM and 05:00–09:00 PM.

Major diversions

According to the advisory per the advisory the major diversion will be on Vande Matram Marg, R/A Kautilya Marg, Sunheri Masjid, R/A Rail Bhawan, Janpath Tolstoy Marg, Tolstoy KG Marg, Barakhamba Road, etc.

Routes to avoid

The major route to avoid are Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, MLNP Janpath Road, Firoz Shah Road, Sikandra Road, W-Point, Mathura Road and Bhairon Road. Instead commuters can take alternative routes including Vande Matram Marg, Yashwant Place, Maulana Azad Road, K. Kamraj Marg, Raisina Road, Rafi Marg, DDU Marg, Asaf Ali Road.

Commuters have been urged to avoid several key routes between 9:00 AM and 12:00 noon.

This advisory comes amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's arrival in New Delhi on Thursday. He is on a two-day State visit to India and will hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on December 5.