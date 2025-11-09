Delhi Traffic Advisory: Akon's concert, Samay Raina's show and more set to impact traffic today; Check routes, diversions and other details
What is GRAP-3 and why Delhi govt hasn’t enforced it yet as smog chokes the city? AQI breaches 400 in several areas
Sussanne Khan shares first post after Zarine Khan's death, pens heartfelt tribute, leaves Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor emotional: 'You took all our hearts'
Bigg Boss 19: 'Salman Khan genda hai': Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt's fans brutally troll superstar for bashing them, others defend him
Kolkata Horror: 4-year-old sleeping next to grandmother kidnapped, sexually assaulted in Bengal
RCB up for sale: Adani Group, Adar Poonawalla among 6 BIG names chasing 2025 IPL champions
GSAT-7R: India’s new military satellite to enhance space monitoring against China’s expanding power
Meet Saikat Chakrabarti, Indian-origin democrat in spotlight after Zohran Mamdani's win, to contest for Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco seat
What Is GPS Spoofing and how it disrupted 800+ flights in Delhi?
Bihar Election 2025: Phase-2 campaign concludes today; PM Modi vows to attend NDA swearing-in after victory; voting on Nov 11 for 122 seats
INDIA
Delhi traffic police warn of major disruptions on Sunday due to four key events, including the SCBA Run/Walkathon, Akon concert, Samay Raina comedy show, and ongoing roadwork at Panchkuian-Bangla Sahib Road. Commuters are advised to follow diversions and plan alternate routes.
Delhi traffic police have issued multiple advisories warning commuters of significant traffic disruptions across central and southern parts of the city on Sunday due to four major events and ongoing roadwork.
The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) is hosting the inaugural SCBA Run/Walkathon titled Justice for All at 7 am. Traffic movement will be restricted on Tilak Marg, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Purana Quila Road, and adjacent streets. The police have advised commuters to follow diversions from W-Point to Tilak Marg Crossing C-Hexagon and on Mathura Road towards C-Hexagon. Those travelling towards Dhaula Kuan are recommended to use Vande Matram Marg and Mother Teresa Crescent Marg for smoother travel. Restrictions will be in place from 7 am to 9 am.
In the evening, a live music concert by American rapper-singer Akon is scheduled at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium on Lodhi Road from 5 pm to 10 pm. Around 10,000 attendees are expected. Police have designated entry through gates 13 and 14, while parking will be available at gates 7 to 9 and the Scope Complex MCD parking. Heavy vehicle movement will be restricted on B.P. Marg to the JLN Stadium traffic signal between 4 pm and 11 pm to prevent congestion.
Additionally, traffic diversions will continue for the stand-up comedy show Samay Raina Still Alive & Unfiltered at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, IP Estate near ITO. Vehicles will face restrictions on IP Marg, Vikas Marg, and Ring Road from 1 pm to 11 pm.
Ongoing roadwork on Panchkuian-Bangla Sahib Road in central Delhi, including drainage improvements and construction of a U-drain, will also require lane restrictions on Outer CC Panchkuian Road towards Panchkuian Road and vice versa. Commuters are advised to plan their routes accordingly.
The Delhi traffic police have urged motorists to stay updated on diversions and avoid affected areas if possible to ensure smoother travel across the city.