Delhi Traffic Advisory: Akon's concert, Samay Raina's show and more set to impact traffic today; Check routes, diversions and other details

Delhi traffic police warn of major disruptions on Sunday due to four key events, including the SCBA Run/Walkathon, Akon concert, Samay Raina comedy show, and ongoing roadwork at Panchkuian-Bangla Sahib Road. Commuters are advised to follow diversions and plan alternate routes.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 11:01 AM IST

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Akon's concert, Samay Raina's show and more set to impact traffic today; Check routes, diversions and other details
Delhi traffic police have issued multiple advisories warning commuters of significant traffic disruptions across central and southern parts of the city on Sunday due to four major events and ongoing roadwork.

SCBA Run/Walkathon to Affect Morning Traffic

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) is hosting the inaugural SCBA Run/Walkathon titled Justice for All at 7 am. Traffic movement will be restricted on Tilak Marg, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Purana Quila Road, and adjacent streets. The police have advised commuters to follow diversions from W-Point to Tilak Marg Crossing C-Hexagon and on Mathura Road towards C-Hexagon. Those travelling towards Dhaula Kuan are recommended to use Vande Matram Marg and Mother Teresa Crescent Marg for smoother travel. Restrictions will be in place from 7 am to 9 am.

Akon Concert to Create Evening Congestion

In the evening, a live music concert by American rapper-singer Akon is scheduled at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium on Lodhi Road from 5 pm to 10 pm. Around 10,000 attendees are expected. Police have designated entry through gates 13 and 14, while parking will be available at gates 7 to 9 and the Scope Complex MCD parking. Heavy vehicle movement will be restricted on B.P. Marg to the JLN Stadium traffic signal between 4 pm and 11 pm to prevent congestion.

Samay Raina Comedy Show Continues to Affect Traffic

Additionally, traffic diversions will continue for the stand-up comedy show Samay Raina Still Alive & Unfiltered at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, IP Estate near ITO. Vehicles will face restrictions on IP Marg, Vikas Marg, and Ring Road from 1 pm to 11 pm.

Roadwork on Panchkuian-Bangla Sahib Road Causes Lane Restrictions

Ongoing roadwork on Panchkuian-Bangla Sahib Road in central Delhi, including drainage improvements and construction of a U-drain, will also require lane restrictions on Outer CC Panchkuian Road towards Panchkuian Road and vice versa. Commuters are advised to plan their routes accordingly.

Traffic Police Advice for Commuters

The Delhi traffic police have urged motorists to stay updated on diversions and avoid affected areas if possible to ensure smoother travel across the city.

