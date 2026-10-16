Delhi traders demand compensation, protest ban from PM Modi after unrest causes crores in losses

Major Delhi trade bodies have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene after claiming that protests around October 10 kept customers away from markets.

Several prominent traders’ associations in Delhi have approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking urgent steps to prevent protests and marches from affecting commercial areas during the festive season.

The Federation Lajpat Nagar Traders Association, Automotive Parts Merchants Association (APMA) and Sarojini Market Shop-Keepers Association (SMSA) have written to the Prime Minister’s Office, highlighting what they described as severe financial losses caused by recent protests.

The traders said protest calls around October 10 created an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty, leading to a major decline in customer footfall for several days before and after the event.

They have estimated the combined losses at around Rs 2,000 crore.

‘Markets empty during peak festive season’

The associations said October, November and December are the most important months for their businesses because of festivals such as Navratri, Dhanteras and Diwali.

Federation Lajpat Nagar Traders Association said in its October 15 letter, "Due to the protest call on October 10, footfalls vanished from markets 4-5 days before and 4-5 days after the event, resulting in heavy losses worth crores of rupees. Throughout the year, we wait for October, November, and December (Navratri, Diwali, etc.) as most of our annual sales happen during this period. Protests at such a time completely halt our trade. Our shops support our families, staff salaries, elderly parents' healthcare, children's education, rent, and household expenses,"

APMA, in a letter dated October 16, said, "Because of the protest call on October 10, an atmosphere of fear was created in the markets, keeping shoppers away for days before and after. If the capital is turned into an arena for protests during these crucial months, shopkeepers will be pushed to the brink of starvation,"

SMSA also highlighted the impact on businesses and families.

"The sudden drop in business directly affects shopkeepers, employees, and thousands of dependent families. October, November, and December are critical months where sales form a significant portion of our annual income," the association said in its October 15 letter.

Traders seek compensation from protest organisers

The associations have also demanded that losses caused by protests be formally assessed and compensation recovered from those responsible if liability is established.

Lajpat Nagar Traders Association and APMA said, "An accurate and transparent assessment of the losses incurred due to the October 10 protest should be conducted, and full compensation should be recovered from the primary organisers and demonstrators. A select group of 20–30 people—including high-profile celebrities and professional activists who have already made millions—repeatedly issue protest calls that destroy the livelihoods of common middle-class shopkeepers,"

SMSA, while acknowledging the right to protest, said, "We respect the constitutional right to peaceful protest. However, where liability is established under the law for disruption, legal action should be taken to fix the accountability of the organisers and provide fair compensation to affected shopkeepers."

Associations demand restrictions on protests in markets

The traders have urged the authorities not to allow protests, rallies or marches in Delhi’s commercial areas during the festive season.

Among their demands is a complete ban on demonstrations in market areas between October and December. They have also sought strict guidelines for granting permission for protests, including mandatory consultation with local market associations before any such event is approved.

The traders have further asked authorities to ensure that emergency services can move freely through commercial areas. They want dedicated access for ambulances and fire brigades, along with measures to prevent traffic disruption during demonstrations.

The associations have also requested that no permission be granted for protests, marches or demonstrations in Delhi on October 16 or during the rest of the festive season.

Palika Bazaar, Connaught Place traders report empty markets

The traders said the impact is particularly visible in busy commercial centres such as Palika Bazaar and Connaught Place. A shopkeeper at Palika Bazaar told ANI, "The work has ended in the shop... There are new protests being held daily... The work has stopped entirely... We are all very upset... This is the time of the festivals, but the market is empty,"

According to traders, the loss of customer footfall during what is normally the busiest period of the year has put additional pressure on small businesses and their employees.

Restaurant owner moves Delhi High Court

The concerns have also reached the Delhi High Court, where a restaurant owner has sought compensation for losses allegedly suffered because of the ongoing protests. The petitioner has also sought directions preventing the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) from holding its proposed gathering at Central Park in Connaught Place.

The plea came amid the continuing political confrontation over protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and allegations linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Supreme Court declines urgent relief to traders

The issue also reached the Supreme Court, where traders sought urgent intervention over the proposed CJP protest at Central Park, Connaught Place.

The Delhi Kirana Committee and Delhi Iron and Hardware Merchant Association approached the court, expressing concern over substantial business losses during the festive period. They also referred to an NDMC notice restricting activity in the area.

Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, appearing for the traders, told the court that the disruption could affect trade worth Rs 200 crore a day, particularly during the festive season.

The Supreme Court on Friday, however, declined to issue urgent directions and said it would hear the matter on October 26 after the Dussehra vacation.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said, "We hope better sense will prevail," while urging all sides to ensure that people were not inconvenienced.

SC says concerns of traders, protesters are linked

During the hearing, Justice Bagchi said the concerns of protesters, traders and authorities responsible for maintaining law and order were interconnected. “It is not different. They are all related. Someone wants to protest, someone wants to sell moongfali, someone wants law and order; all are related," Justice Bagchi said.

The Chief Justice also acknowledged the financial difficulties that disruptions could create for small businesses and their families during the festive season.

"We hope better sense will prevail on everyone... We know that all small shopkeepers earn their livelihood during these days. We know the hardship and difficulty entire families will face," said the bench.

Court may consider compensation if losses are unlawful

The Supreme Court also indicated that it could examine whether the restrictions imposed by the New Delhi Municipal Council were disproportionate. Justice Bagchi said the court could consider compensation if the traders were able to establish that their business losses were caused unlawfully.

“If there is a loss of business, and we hold that it is unlawful to your clients, we will exercise our powers under constitutional tort jurisdiction. Let's cross that bridge when it comes,” the judge said.

The matter will now come up before the Supreme Court on October 26, while Delhi’s traders continue to seek measures to protect business activity during the festive shopping season.