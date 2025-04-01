The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has a plan to improve the 22-kilometer stretch of the Yamuna floodplains, which runs between the Wazirabad Barrage and the Okhla Barrage.

Over the past two years, Delhi has seen the addition of five new public spaces along the Yamuna floodplains. These new additions include renovated ghats, parks, cafes, and walking paths. This development is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the area.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has a plan to improve the 22-kilometer stretch of the Yamuna floodplains, which runs between the Wazirabad Barrage and the Okhla Barrage. According to sources, at least six more public spaces are expected to be constructed in the next two to three years as part of this initiative.

A total of 1660 hectares of land is undergoing redevelopment along the Yamuna floodplains. As of now, 740 hectares have already been developed. These areas include Asita East and West, Kalindi Aviral (which features Baansera Park), Vasudev Ghat, Amrut Biodiversity Park, and Yamuna Vatika near Rajghat. These projects aim to enhance public access and recreational opportunities.

Several new projects are planned for Delhi along the Yamuna River, with the riverfront near Sarai Kale Khan set to be the most accessible. This new riverfront will be built on the former site of the Millennium Park Bus Depot. Other upcoming attractions include the Kalindi Biodiversity Park near the DND Flyway, the Mayur Nature Park near the Nizamuddin Bridge, and a new eco-tourism area near Rajghat. These projects are designed to boost both public enjoyment and environmental conservation.

One of the main hurdles for the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is linking all 11 projects with walkways and cycle tracks. A senior government official noted that while the projects are connected, creating these links is difficult. This is due to encroachments on parts of the floodplain and the presence of other existing projects. The current priority is to finish all 11 projects, with the linkage plan to follow afterward. The aim is to create a cohesive network of public spaces.

Meanwhile, the DDA is focused on more than just aesthetics, incorporating lessons from the Wazirabad biodiversity park. They are creating water storage areas and planting native trees and grasses specific to Delhi and its riverine areas.

An official highlighted that the project's success hinges on the ability of these natural features to withstand floods, similar to how they function in free-flowing river sections. The vegetation, distinct from that of the Ridge area, is crucial for the floodplain's ecosystem. The choice of plants is critical for the project's long-term sustainability.