Delhi to witness heavy rainfall from Wednesday, IMD issues Orange alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for Delhi as the national capital will witness heavy rainfall from Wednesday. IMD had earlier issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Tuesday, warning of moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings, green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action). The weather department predicted that there is a possibility of rain for the next several days. There will be moderate rain for 72 hours and then there is a possibility of light rain.

The maximum and minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday hovered around 36 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. Several parts of Delhi had on Sunday received light rainfall, and the maximum temperature in the city settled at 35.7 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius. The IMD had recorded 0.1 mm of rainfall on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has estimated that India is likely to receive monsoon rainfall between 94% to 106% of a long-term average in July. In June, the country received 8% lower rainfall than average because of scanty monsoon in the central parts of the country. Monsoon arrived in Delhi on July 1.

IMD has noted that Delhi-NCR is likely to receive plentiful rainfall in July and August. Along with Delhi-NCR, the MeT department has predicted very heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, and East Rajasthan. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in most parts of the country in the next four days.