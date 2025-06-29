If successful, this initiative could become a regular method to fight pollution in Delhi and possibly other cities in India.

Delhi is all set to experience artificial rain for the first time. The project, led by IIT Kanpur, aims to reduce pollution levels by cloud seeding—a method that causes rainfall by dispersing special substances into the air. The flight plan for this operation has been submitted to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Pune for technical coordination. The cloud seeding is expected to take place between July 4 and July 11, according to a PTI report.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa confirmed that weather conditions will be suitable for cloud seeding only after July 3. He added that a proposal has also been sent to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for final permissions.

“Our goal is to give Delhiites clean air, which is their basic right,” Sirsa said. “That’s why we’re taking this bold step. We hope this experiment brings real improvement in the city’s air quality.”

The move comes amid political accusations. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj earlier claimed that the BJP and the Centre had delayed efforts like artificial rain in the past, especially during peak winter pollution.

Responding to the claims, Sirsa clarified, “We were the first to sign an MoU with IIT Kanpur, made all payments on time, and applied for the required clearances. Unlike others who only spoke about artificial rain, we’ve taken real steps.”

He further added, “Just four months after forming the government, we are ready to implement the plan. This shows our commitment.”

How Artificial Rain Works

According to Mint, the project is officially named ‘Technology Demonstration and Evaluation of Cloud Seeding as an Alternative for Delhi NCR Pollution Mitigation’. The process involves five aircraft sorties, each lasting 90 minutes and covering about 100 square kilometres over low-security airspaces in northwest and outer Delhi.