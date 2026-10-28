Delhi to Varanasi overnight in 9.5 hours: Check route, stops and launch date of new Vande Bharat Sleeper

Good news for passengers travelling to Varanasi from Delhi, as Indian Railways is set to bring a new travel option that could make overnight journeys between the two cities more convenient.

The journey between New Delhi and Varanasi is set to become more comfortable as a new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is set to be inaugurated on October 31. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will jointly inaugurate the train. This would be the second Vande Bharat Sleeper Express train to be operational across the nation after the Howrah-Kamakhya route.

Second Vande Bharat Sleeper train to launch on October 31

The new Vande Bharat Sleeper train will connect the national capital with Varanasi, covering nearly 760 km in around nine-and-a-half hours. It will have stops including Ghaziabad, Chipyana Buzurg, Aligarh, Kanpur Central, and Prayagraj.

From New Delhi, train no 27422 will depart at 9:40 PM and arrive at Varanasi the next day at 7:10 AM. From Varanasi, train no 27421 will depart at 8:50 PM and reach the national capital at 6:10 AM.

However, passengers should confirm the final arrival times and operating days through Indian Railways before booking.

Vande Bharat Sleeper: A New Milestone in Indian Railways! The proposed New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper, likely to be inaugurated on 31 October, marks another milestone in India’s evolving rail connectivity. With #Varanasi already connected by 7 pairs of Vande Bharat trains, this service could become Uttar Pradesh’s first and India’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper in operation. Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, and the dedicated efforts of Hon’ble Railway Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji, Indian Railways continues to advance towards modernisation, enhanced connectivity and greater passenger comfort. October 26, 2026

What is Vande Bharat Sleeper Express?

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is a specially designed train by Indian Railways for overnight journeys, which offers passengers berths instead of chair cars like Vande Bharat trains. It has 16 AC sleeper coaches made under the Make in India initiative, which has a total of 823 berths including 24 in first AC, 188 in second AC, and 611 in third AC.

It also has 52 vacuum toilets, sealed gangways, and mini pantries. On the safety front, Vande Bharat Sleeper Express comes with an indigenous KAVACH train protection system, CCTV surveillance, and fire-suppression systems.