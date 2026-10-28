FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Chhath Puja 2026: Delhi govt to run over 50 volvo buses to Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, check other routes

Chhath Puja 2026: Delhi govt to run over 50 volvo buses

Only Mainland China Allowed? Pakistan bars Taiwanese Airlines; MEA says India will fly direct flights

Only Mainland China Allowed? Pakistan bars Taiwanese Airlines

Netanyahu's Return, Modi's Israel Policy: Will India move away from Iran and Muslim world?

India, Israel, Iran: Will Netanyahu's return put Modi's foreign policy to test?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video

Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video

Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West

From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Delhi to Varanasi overnight in 9.5 hours: Check route, stops and launch date of new Vande Bharat Sleeper

Good news for passengers travelling to Varanasi from Delhi, as Indian Railways is set to bring a new travel option that could make overnight journeys between the two cities more convenient.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 08:40 PM IST

Delhi to Varanasi overnight in 9.5 hours: Check route, stops and launch date of new Vande Bharat Sleeper
Delhi-Varanasi overnight travel gets a major upgrade. (AI-Generated)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The journey between New Delhi and Varanasi is set to become more comfortable as a new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is set to be inaugurated on October 31. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will jointly inaugurate the train. This would be the second Vande Bharat Sleeper Express train to be operational across the nation after the Howrah-Kamakhya route.

Second Vande Bharat Sleeper train to launch on October 31

The new Vande Bharat Sleeper train will connect the national capital with Varanasi, covering nearly 760 km in around nine-and-a-half hours. It will have stops including Ghaziabad, Chipyana Buzurg, Aligarh, Kanpur Central, and Prayagraj.

From New Delhi, train no 27422 will depart at 9:40 PM and arrive at Varanasi the next day at 7:10 AM. From Varanasi, train no 27421 will depart at 8:50 PM and reach the national capital at 6:10 AM.

However, passengers should confirm the final arrival times and operating days through Indian Railways before booking.

What is Vande Bharat Sleeper Express?

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is a specially designed train by Indian Railways for overnight journeys, which offers passengers berths instead of chair cars like Vande Bharat trains. It has 16 AC sleeper coaches made under the Make in India initiative, which has a total of 823 berths including 24 in first AC, 188 in second AC, and 611 in third AC.

It also has 52 vacuum toilets, sealed gangways, and mini pantries. On the safety front, Vande Bharat Sleeper Express comes with an indigenous KAVACH train protection system, CCTV surveillance, and fire-suppression systems.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Is China again targeting Tibetan Monasteries after Larung Gar? Homes demolished, internet cut at Dza Sershul
Is China again targeting Tibetan Monasteries after Larung Gar? Homes demolished
Himesh Reshammiya reveals he rejects films with no romantic songs: 'Numbers from romantic tracks are 10 times higher'
Himesh Reshammiya reveals why he rejects films with no romantic songs
'Gyanu Must Go': CJP announces support for INDIA bloc's November 1 rally
'Gyanu Must Go': CJP announces support for INDIA bloc's November 1 rally
Delhi to Varanasi overnight in 9.5 hours: Check route, stops and launch date of new Vande Bharat Sleeper
Delhi to Varanasi overnight in 9.5 hours: Check route of new Vande Bharat Sleepe
Delhi HC rejects PIL seeking Rs 50 crore from CJP over public inconvenience due to protests
Delhi HC rejects PIL seeking Rs 50 crore from CJP over public inconvenience
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video
Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video
Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West
From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement