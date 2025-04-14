This train will cover the 840-kilometre journey in just three and a half hours, making travel faster and more comfortable for passengers.

Indian Railways is planning to launch a high-speed bullet train between New Delhi and Varanasi. This train will cover the 840-kilometre journey in just three and a half hours, making travel faster and more comfortable for passengers. The project is expected to give a major boost to tourism in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the bullet train will offer a quicker and more affordable alternative to air travel. With modern facilities and reduced travel time, the train will be a convenient option for both tourists and regular travellers.

The bullet train will start from Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Delhi and end at Manduadih station in Varanasi. It will stop at 12 stations along the way, including Noida Sector 146, Jewar Airport, Mathura, Agra, Etawah, Kannauj, Lucknow, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, and Bhadohi.

The Delhi-Varanasi High-Speed Rail Corridor (DVHSRC) is expected to be completed by 2029. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 43,000 crore. Once the route is fully operational, 18 bullet trains will run daily between 6 am and midnight. A train will be available every 47 minutes, making it easier to travel between several major cities in Uttar Pradesh, according to reports.

To support this project, new infrastructure is being built. In Delhi, an underground station is being constructed at Sarai Kale Khan, along with a 15-kilometre-long tunnel. In Lucknow, the bullet train station will be located near Awadh Crossing, between Amausi Airport and Charbagh Railway Station.

This upcoming bullet train will not only reduce travel time significantly but also help improve connectivity between Delhi and important cities in Uttar Pradesh. Once launched, it is expected to change the way people travel in this region.