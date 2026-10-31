UP's Own Bullet Train!! Delhi to Varanasi in 3.5 hours! Details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the Northern Bullet Train Corridor, which is expected to bring Uttar Pradesh its first high-speed rail service and cut travel time between Delhi and Varanasi to around 3 hours 33 minutes.

India is set to expand its high-speed rail network with the Northern Bullet Train Corridor after Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the project, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

The corridor is expected to connect several major cities across north India and significantly reduce travel time for passengers. Uttar Pradesh is set to get its first bullet train service under the project.

Speaking to ANI, Vaishnaw said the corridor would be a long-term infrastructure project that could benefit the country for decades. "With the bullet train, travel times will be significantly reduced: Delhi to Kanpur in 1 hour 45 minutes; Delhi to Agra in 59 minutes; Delhi to Lucknow in 2 hours 12 minutes; Varanasi to Lucknow in 1 hour 21 minutes; Varanasi to Patna in 1 hour; Varanasi to Delhi in 3 hours 33 minutes; Varanasi to Prayagraj in 33 minutes; and Varanasi to Agra in 2 hours 34 minutes," Vaishnaw said.

"This crucial Northern Corridor will drive a complete transformation in the coming years, offering immense convenience to our middle-class families, the underprivileged, the youth, small-scale entrepreneurs, and the MSME sector," he added.

Delhi-Varanasi journey to take just 3 hours 33 minutes

The proposed service will sharply reduce travel time between key cities. The Delhi-Varanasi journey is expected to take 3 hours 33 minutes, while Delhi-Kanpur will take 1 hour 45 minutes. Travel from Delhi to Agra is expected to take just 59 minutes and the Delhi-Lucknow journey around 2 hours 12 minutes.

Other proposed travel times include 1 hour between Varanasi and Patna, 1 hour 21 minutes between Varanasi and Lucknow, and 33 minutes between Varanasi and Prayagraj.

Bullet train fares to be kept below airfares

Vaishnaw also rejected the idea that bullet trains would be limited to wealthy passengers. He said the government's infrastructure projects are intended to benefit the middle class, farmers and economically weaker sections.

The Railway Minister indicated that fares on the Delhi-Varanasi bullet train route would be lower than airfares, potentially making high-speed rail a more affordable option for passengers.

Varanasi to get 2.5-km Namo Bridge

At the same time, another major infrastructure project is taking shape in Varanasi. Vaishnaw recently inspected the construction of a new bridge over the Ganga and announced that it would be called the 'Namo Bridge'.

The bridge will be around 2.5 km long and is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 2,657 crore. It is targeted for completion by 2029.

Double-decker bridge to carry road and rail traffic

The Namo Bridge will be a double-decker hybrid structure. Its upper deck will have a six-lane road corridor, while the lower deck will have four railway tracks. The project is expected to improve connectivity to Kashi Railway Station and provide better access to important locations such as the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Namo Ghat.

Bridge expected to add capacity for 100 trains

The new rail infrastructure is expected to create capacity for more than 100 additional trains operating through the Varanasi region. The project is also aimed at reducing pressure on the existing railway network and improving train availability for passengers travelling across Varanasi, Bihar and the Purvanchal region.

The bridge will connect Varanasi from three directions and is expected to help reduce traffic congestion in the city. It is located between the village adopted by the Prime Minister and Namo Ghat.