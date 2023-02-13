Delhi to Shimla in 6 hours: Chandigarh-Shimla Expressway’s Himalayan highway to cut down travel time; know route

Delhi to Shimla travel time will be cut down to just 6 hours by road (File photo)

With the new infrastructural projects paving the way for development in and around the national capital, the new expressway projects are now improving connectivity between Delhi and several faraway cities, especially in north India.

With the construction of the new Himalayan Expressway, the travel time between Delhi and Shimla will be cut down significantly. The Himalayan Expressway is a 27.5 km long stretch between the Shivaliks, and connects three states together – Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab.

The Himalayan Expressway will be acting as a major connecting point being a part of the Chandigarh-Shimla Expressway and will cut down the travel time between Delhi and Shimla by over one hour.

While the current commute time between Delhi and Shimla is over seven hours, it is expected that with the new expressway, the travel time between the two cities will be around 5.5 to 6 hours. The commuters from Delhi will experience major relief while passing through the congested towns of Kalka and Pinjore.

The Himalayan Expressway is a part of the under-construction Chandigarh-Shimla Expressway and has been opened to commuters. After the Chandigarh-Shimla Expressway is opened, it will prove to be a major connecting point between Delhi and Himachal Pradesh.

Right now, travelling from Delhi to Himachal Pradesh takes over seven hours, while the commute from Delhi to Chandigarh takes around four hours. The 120-km long Shimla-Chandigarh highway will slash this travel time, saving fuel and money for commuters.

The Himalayan Expressway connects several towns to Himachal Pradesh such as Zirakpur in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana. Further, it will make for a smooth ride for the commuters coming from Delhi and boost tourism in the state.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh-Shimla Expressway will cut the travel time between the two cities to just 2 hours, and the travel time between Delhi and Shimla to just 6 hours. It is expected that the construction of the Chandigarh-Shimla Expressway will be complete by the end of 2023.

