Delhi to see rising temperature in coming days, check weather forecast of your city

While pre-monsoon rains are continuing in many states of the country, the possibility of the return of heatwave conditions has started in some states. According to weather forecast, during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is possible in some parts of Sikkim, northeast India, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

Apart from this, there is a possibility of heavy rain with light to moderate rain at some places over Rayalaseema and one or two parts of south Karnataka and Kerala. On the other hand, light to moderate rain may occur over coastal Karnataka, interior Tamil Nadu, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir.

Heatwave is predicted in different parts of south Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Talking about the weather in the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain with isolated heavy rainfall occurred over northern parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, parts of Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim and one or two parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep.

Scattered rains occurred over Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Konkan and Goa and parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from this, light to moderate rain occurred over rest parts of northeast, interior parts of Tamil Nadu, coastal and north Karnataka, parts of north and east Uttar Pradesh and isolated parts of Jharkhand.

On the other hand, there is a cyclonic circulation over southeast Uttar Pradesh and the surrounding areas. Talking about the national capital Delhi, the weather was cold due to pre-monsoon rains for the last few days, but now there is no possibility of rain. In such a situation, the temperature is increasing rapidly in many areas of Delhi.

Due to dry weather the people of Delhi may have to face the problem of rising temperature in the coming days. There is a possibility of very strong winds around Delhi and NCR region around June 4, due to which the maximum temperature may increase further.

The maximum temperature will remain above 40 degrees in most parts of north India and in some of these areas, the maximum temperature can go up to 44 to 45 degrees.