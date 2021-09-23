Delhi to see a pollution-free winter as thermal plants plan to buy 20 MT 'parali'

Headlines

Bihar Police lauds Ayushmann Khurrana for raising awareness on cyber crime with his act in Dream Girl

Delhi HC seeks response from Centre, other petitioners raising objection on 'INDIA' alliance

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023 Notification: New vacancies announced for 323 posts, check how to apply, eligibility

MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli: Which former Indian captain has better records in ODI, Test matches, IPL? Shocking result

Tata Motors launches its most affordable CNG SUV in India, priced at Rs 7.09 lakh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bihar Police lauds Ayushmann Khurrana for raising awareness on cyber crime with his act in Dream Girl

Haryana Violence: After communal clashes, bulldozer action razed 250 'illegal' shanties near Nuh

Delhi HC seeks response from Centre, other petitioners raising objection on 'INDIA' alliance

8 Yoga asanas for back pain

 Health benefits of eating sushi

Simple ways to reduce uric acid levels at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Haryana Violence: After communal clashes, bulldozer action razed 250 'illegal' shanties near Nuh

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Bihar Police lauds Ayushmann Khurrana for raising awareness on cyber crime with his act in Dream Girl

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 7: Karan Johar film mints Rs 147 crore worldwide in first week

Apoorva Sagodharargal actor Mohan found dead on Madurai street

HomeIndia

India

Delhi to see a pollution-free winter as thermal plants plan to buy 20 MT 'parali'

The government said directions for this have been issued to all 11 thermal power plants within 300 kms radius of Delhi

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 23, 2021, 07:35 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 

The upcoming winter season of 2021 could be a sigh of relief for the people of Delhi. This year, in an attempt to solve the air pollution problem in Delhi the thermal plants would be buying 20 million tonnes of agro-waste also known as parali.

A meeting was held for review of the situation with major stakeholders for ex-situ utilisation of crop residue and promoting utilisation of paddy straw for pellets/briquettes for co-firing in thermal power plants. "Thermal plants are to use at least 10 per cent biomass. Of that, 50 per cent would be parali," Environment, Forests and Climate Change Secretary R.P. Gupta told media persons.

The government said directions for this have been issued to all 11 thermal power plants within 300 kms radius of Delhi. "NTPC has issued a tender for the same," Gupta said.

Stating that he has received a positive response from all states concerned, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said that the Pusa Bio-decomposer has been deployed in large scale. "Agrowaste as fodder is also being sent all the way to Gujarat and Rajasthan," he said.

The Pusa Bio-decomposer technology would be deployed free of cost for farmers in Haryana for management of 1 lakh acres, for more than 4,000 acres of area under paddy out of the total 14,600 acres in Delhi, in Uttar Pradesh, 10 lakh capsules have been distributed targeting 6.1 lakh acres, while Punjab has targeted approx 7,413 acres.

Apart from this, private enterprise UPL from Bangalore is targetting more than 5 lakh acres in Punjab and Haryana where more than 25,000 farmers have registered with them. It would cost the company Rs 500 per acre but will be free for farmers.

The government has issued six advisories and 40 odd directives till date. The Commission for Air Quality Management, formalised by an Act passed in the Parliament, has been actively working on the issue with multiple stakeholders.

(Agency inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

UPSC topper: This Bihar boy cleared IAS exam with AIR 10, used to study these many hours

Seagull gulps down whole squirrel in one go, jaw-dropping video goes viral

Friday Night Plan teaser: Babil Khan executes ‘crazy plan’ with brother when left unsupervised by mother Juhi Chawla

'We are expecting': Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira announce pregnancy, to become parents after 5 years of marriage

Aadhaar Card news: UIDAI to offer THIS service till September 30

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE