Delhi to receive heavy rainfall this week, check complete IMD forecast

Delhi rainfall update by IMD

Delhi witnessed a maximum temperature of around 43 degrees Celsius and cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rainfall and strong winds of 25 to 35 kmph as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

A feeble western disturbance is affecting parts of northwest India, according to the IMD. There is a possibility of thundershowers as per the forecast for Delhi from June 15 to 20.

The rainfall is expected to lower the maximum temperatures to around 35 degrees Celsius by June 19, the forecast indicates. The minimum temperature could also drop to around 26 degrees Celsius by June 20.

Apart from Delhi regions like the western Himalayan region, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, and eastern Uttar Pradesh might also experience widespread rainfall from June 16 to 18, according to an IMD bulletin issued on Tuesday morning. The maximum temperature over northwest India is likely to fall by two to three degrees over the next three days.

The maximum temperature recorded on Monday was 43.7 degrees, four degrees above the long period average. The highest maximum temperature recorded on the day was 46.6 degrees at Najafgarh.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Tuesday was 40 per cent, and the temperature at the same time was 33.8 degrees Celsius.

