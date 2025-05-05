This new service aims to provide a faster and more comfortable travel option for long-distance passengers.

Indian Railways is all set to introduce the new Vande Bharat Sleeper Train on multiple routes across the country. One of the most anticipated routes is between New Delhi and Pune. This new service aims to provide a faster and more comfortable travel option for long-distance passengers.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will cover a distance of 1,589 kilometers between New Delhi and Pune. The total travel time will be around 20 hours. The train will have a key stoppage at Agra Cantt along the way. Once it starts running, it will become the fastest train on this route, reaching speeds of up to 160 km per hour, according to a report by ET Now.

According to News18, the train will consist of 16 coaches in total, offering various classes for passengers with different budgets and preferences. These include:

11 AC 3-Tier coaches with an estimated fare of Rs 2,500

4 AC 2-Tier coaches priced around Rs 4,000

1 First Class AC coach with a fare of about Rs 5,000

These coaches are designed to provide better comfort and facilities compared to regular trains.

From New Delhi, the Vande Bharat Sleeper will depart at 4:30 pm and reach Pune at 1:00 am the next day. In the reverse direction, the train will leave Pune at 3:00 pm and arrive in New Delhi at 11:30 am the following day.

With this new launch, Indian Railways continues to improve travel experiences across the country. The Vande Bharat Sleeper aims to offer a quicker, smoother, and more comfortable journey for long-distance travelers.