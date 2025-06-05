Currently, travelling between Delhi and Patna can take around 17 hours by train, to nearly 9 hours with the faster Vande Bharat Express.

In the last 10 years, Indian Railways has witnessed major transformation under the leadership of the Narendra Modi government. In a major development, Indian Railways is set to launch a bullet train service, which will cut down the travel time between Patna and New Delhi to just 3 hours. By ordinary train, this trip now takes more than 17 hours. The current high-speed rail project between Delhi and Mumbai will be extended by this new bullet train. The line will connect important cities like Buxar, Patna, and Gaya across a distance of more than 1,050 km.

Indian Railways is expected to launch the Mumbai-Hyderabad High-Speed Rail (MHHSR) project soon. Once completed, it will only take three hours to go from Mumbai to Hyderabad, which is presently 14 to 16 hours. The sources state that the 767-kilometer bullet train line will link Hyderabad, Pune, and Mumbai. The Navi Mumbai International Airport is probably going to be one of the eleven stations it has planned.

Key Features

- The train will travel at a top speed of 350 km/h, with a current speed of 320 km/h.

- It will have digital signalling, a mixed track system (containing elevated, subterranean, and level tracks), and an earthquake detection system (UrEDAS).

- It will cost around 1.5 times as much as a first-class AC train, which is expensive but still reasonably priced.

The nation is developing six high-speed rail lines, including this one.

It is important to note that this project's construction has not yet started. Nonetheless, research, surveys, and route planning are now in progress. Already, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad line is under construction. When this train is in service, it will increase rail travel overall, decrease traffic on the roads, and increase tourism.

These areas will see the construction of dedicated bullet train stations, which will facilitate travel for travellers. Beginning in Delhi, the train will go via Buxar, Patna, and Gaya before arriving in Varanasi and Howrah. This implies that it will just take two and a half to three hours to travel to Patna.