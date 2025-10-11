Delhi to Patna in just 13 hours: Special Vande Bharat Express set to run on Diwali and Chhath; Check timings, fare, stoppages and more

The train will cover a distance of approximately 1,000 km in 13 hours, halting at six stations along the way. Read here to find more detail.

The Indian Railways has introduced a new Vande Bharat Express train between New Delhi and Patna, aiming to enhance connectivity between the two major cities. This semi-high-speed train will operate as a festival special train, catering to the increased demand for travel during the Diwali and Chhath celebrations.

Train schedule and route

The New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Special train will run as train number 02254/02253. It will depart from New Delhi at 08:35 hours and arrive in Patna at 21:30 hours the same day. On its return journey, the Patna-New Delhi Vande Bharat Special will leave Patna Junction at 10:00 hours and arrive in New Delhi at 23:30 hours. The train will cover a distance of approximately 1,000 km in 13 hours, halting at six stations along the way, including Aligarh Junction, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Junction, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar, and Ara.

When will this special Vande Bharat train will start operation?

The New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Special train will operate from October 11 to November 17, 2025. The train will run on specific days of the week, with the New Delhi-bound train (02253) operating from Patna Junction on October 12, 2025. Passengers can book tickets online through the official IRCTC website or through other booking platforms.

Comfort and amenities

The Vande Bharat Express is known for its modern amenities and passenger comfort, making it an attractive option for travelers. Some of the key features include ergonomic seating, Wi-Fi connectivity, automatic doors, on-board catering services, and enhanced air-conditioning for a comfortable experience.

The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express between New Delhi and Patna will provide passengers with a faster and more comfortable travel option. With its modern amenities and reduced travel time, this train is expected to benefit passengers traveling between the two cities. The train's operational schedule and route have been designed to cater to the increasing demand for travel during the festive season.



What will be the fare of specail Vande Bharat trains that will run between Diwali and Chhath?

The fare for the Chair Car on the Vande Bharat Special Train between New Delhi and Patna is priced at Rs 2,595. For those opting for Executive Class, the ticket will cost Rs 4,675.