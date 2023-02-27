Delhi to Patna in just 11 hours via Purvanchal Expressway; know route through Arrah, Bhojpur, south Bihar

Delhi to Patna in just 11 hours via Purvanchal Expressway (File photo)

While many new expressway projects in Delhi are taking off, connecting the national capital to several different parts of the country, the distance between Delhi and Bihar has also been significantly shortened due to the Purvanchal Expressway.

Inaugurated just a few months ago by Union Road Transport minister Nitin Gadkari, the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh aims at cutting down the travel time between Delhi and Patna by around 10 to 15 hours by road, according to the authorities.

Nitin Gadkari inaugurated a highway which is a 92 km and 4-lane stretch, which connects the south part of Bihar to the Purvanchal Expressway, connecting it with Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and majorly cutting down the travel time between the two cities.

The travel time between Patna and Delhi prior to the inauguration of the new highway was around 20 hours, while after the new highway connected to the Purvanchal Expressway was launched, the travel time has been cut down by almost half.

The highway connecting Bihar and Delhi – National Highway 922 - on NH-22 near Patna and passes through Arrah, Bhojpur before stopping near Buxar in Bihar. The road further joins Uttar Pradesh with Bihar, connecting Patna with Lucknow through an elevated road.

This means that through this extended highway which joins onto the Purvanchal Expressway, the travel time between Delhi and Patna will be just 10 to 11 hours, while it was somewhere between 16-18 hours before.

Many infrastructural projects are taking shape in Delhi, most significantly the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which aims at connecting Delhi and Mumbai through a 1300 km highway with the travel time reduced to just 12 hours, as opposed to the current 24 hours.

It is expected that the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be complete in the first few months of 2024, connecting Delhi with Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, and other states.

