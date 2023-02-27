Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Delhi to Patna in just 11 hours via Purvanchal Expressway; know route through Arrah, Bhojpur, south Bihar

The journey from Delhi to Patna before the inauguration of the Purvanchal Expresway was upwards of 20 hours, but the travel time has now been cut down to just 11 hours.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 01:19 PM IST

Delhi to Patna in just 11 hours via Purvanchal Expressway; know route through Arrah, Bhojpur, south Bihar
Delhi to Patna in just 11 hours via Purvanchal Expressway (File photo)

While many new expressway projects in Delhi are taking off, connecting the national capital to several different parts of the country, the distance between Delhi and Bihar has also been significantly shortened due to the Purvanchal Expressway.

Inaugurated just a few months ago by Union Road Transport minister Nitin Gadkari, the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh aims at cutting down the travel time between Delhi and Patna by around 10 to 15 hours by road, according to the authorities.

Nitin Gadkari inaugurated a highway which is a 92 km and 4-lane stretch, which connects the south part of Bihar to the Purvanchal Expressway, connecting it with Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and majorly cutting down the travel time between the two cities.

The travel time between Patna and Delhi prior to the inauguration of the new highway was around 20  hours, while after the new highway connected to the Purvanchal Expressway was launched, the travel time has been cut down by almost half.

The highway connecting Bihar and Delhi – National Highway 922 - on NH-22 near Patna and passes through Arrah, Bhojpur before stopping near Buxar in Bihar. The road further joins Uttar Pradesh with Bihar, connecting Patna with Lucknow through an elevated road.

This means that through this extended highway which joins onto the Purvanchal Expressway, the travel time between Delhi and Patna will be just 10 to 11 hours, while it was somewhere between 16-18 hours before.

Many infrastructural projects are taking shape in Delhi, most significantly the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which aims at connecting Delhi and Mumbai through a 1300 km highway with the travel time reduced to just 12 hours, as opposed to the current 24 hours.

It is expected that the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be complete in the first few months of 2024, connecting Delhi with Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, and other states.

READ | DNA Explainer: Faulty government carbines reason behind Umesh Pal murder? Know what happened

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 all-time highest run scorers in ODI World Cup history
XXX actress Aabha Paul shows her sexy moves in viral videos
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra steal our hearts with their dreamy attires, see pics
Discover top 6 most beautiful places to celebrate Holi in India
Streaming This Week: Mission Majnu, Chhatriwali, Dhamaka, binge-watch these OTT films and shows
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 618 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.