The upcoming Noida Airport in Jewar is a mega project and it will enhance air connectivity from Delhi-NCR to across India and other parts of the world. Also called Jewar Airport, it is expected to be operational soon. Now, the Delhi government and Noida International Airport authorities have decided to introduce air-conditioned electric buses between Delhi and the upcoming Noida Airport, reports suggest. The duo has signed a MoU regarding this. The AC bus will cover a distance of approximately 75-85 km. The service will initially have three major pick-up points in Delhi -- Sarai Rohilla, Anand Vihar and Kamla Market.

These buses will not have any stops at any point and will reach the destination non-stop, ensuring a direct and hassle-free commute. These buses will be equipped with high-tech technology and will offer a wide list of features, including a GPS tracking system, CCTV camera, and live monitoring, among others. The project will first be introduced as a pilot service to assess demand and optimise routes.

Special benefits for women, differently-abled

Women will be able to commute for free under the 'pink passes' scheme. Moreover, passes for differently-abled persons will be applicable, making public transport more inclusive and accessible. Ticket pricing for general passengers is yet to be decided. Currently, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) provides bus services to IGI Airport in Delhi. Besides, it also runs a few buses to Noida from Delhi on 12 routes up to Electronic City.

