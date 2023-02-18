Delhi to Mussoorie in just 3.5 hours via Delhi-Dehradun Expressway; know route from Akshardham, Geeta Colony

Delhi to Mussoorie in just 3.5 hours via Delhi-Dehradun Expressway (Representational image)

For all the people who want to satisfy their wanderlust, the new expressway projects across the country will now make it more accessible to travel to places like Dehradun and Mussoorie in Uttarakhand from the national capital city of Delhi.

The residents of Delhi will soon be able to avail the benefits of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, which will majorly cut down the travel time between Delhi and several popular cities in Uttarakhand where one might spend their vacations.

The Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Expressway, which is set to connect Delhi with Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, will majorly cut down the travel time to Mussoorie and Dehradun. While travelers will be able to reach Dehradun in 2.5 hours, they will be able to commute from Delhi to Mussoorie in just 3.5 hours.

One must note that the current commute time between Delhi and Mussoorie in Uttarakhand is around 6.5 hours. This means that the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will cut down the travel time by around half when it comes to Mussoorie.

This means that if one boards the Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun from near the Akshardham Temple, they will be able to reach Mussoorie in less than 4 hours. The same travel time can be offered from the Geeta Colony area of Delhi.

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will be constructed in around three phases – 1st phase from Akshardham to the proposed EPE junction, 2nd phase between Delhi’s EPE and Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, and the third phase between Saharanpur and Dehradun.

Apart from this, the travel time between Delhi and Haridwar will also be cut down to just about three hours through the new expressway. Other connecting cities on the route will be Bareilly, Roorke, Baghpat, and Shamli.

The construction of the Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Expressway is not complete yet and is currently underway. It is expected that the entire stretch of the highway will be complete by the starting months of 2024, as per media reports. It is also expected to offer connecting points to other expressways.

