INDIA

Delhi to Mumbai Expressway's 9 km crucial eight-lanes stretch nears completion, set to be operational by June 2026

Good news for Delhites, as government is set to announce the completion of crucial section linking central Delhi to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. It is expected to be operational by June 2026. The government said that the remaining construction work on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway stretch between DND (Delhi-Noida-Direct flyway) Junction and Jaitpur is in an advanced stage.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 04, 2026, 11:21 PM IST

Delhi to Mumbai Expressway's 9 km crucial eight-lanes stretch nears completion, set to be operational by June 2026
Good news for Delhites, as government is set to announce the completion of crucial section linking central Delhi to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. It is expected to be operational by June 2026. The government said that the remaining construction work on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway stretch between DND (Delhi-Noida-Direct flyway) Junction and Jaitpur is in an advanced stage.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, has said that the work on the DND-Faridabad-Sohna link, running for a distance of 59 km, is being undertaken in three packages.

Details about the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

  • Two phases have already been completed and opened. The first phase, concerning the 9-km stretch, which will connect the DND junction to Jaitpur, is now 94.23 per cent complete.
  • It is scheduled to be completed by June 2026.
  • An expenditure of a total of Rs 71,718 crore has been done on the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project to date.
  • The inauguration of the last phase will ensure smooth travel from the heart of Delhi to the expressway network.
  • The upcoming expressway, a 1,350-kilometre corridor, is a flagship infrastructure project.
  • It is being designed as an eight-lane, access-controlled highway.
  • It is slated to feature a design speed of 120 kmph and may also be expanded to 12 lanes in the future.
  • It runs through Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.
