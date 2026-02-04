Delhi to Mumbai Expressway's 9 km crucial eight-lanes stretch nears completion, set to be operational by June 2026

CM Rekha Gupta-led govt to redevelop Old Delhi, promote it as tourism hub; all you need to know
INDIA
Good news for Delhites, as government is set to announce the completion of crucial section linking central Delhi to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. It is expected to be operational by June 2026. The government said that the remaining construction work on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway stretch between DND (Delhi-Noida-Direct flyway) Junction and Jaitpur is in an advanced stage.
Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, has said that the work on the DND-Faridabad-Sohna link, running for a distance of 59 km, is being undertaken in three packages.