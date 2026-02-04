Delhi to Mumbai Expressway's 9 km crucial eight-lanes stretch nears completion, set to be operational by June 2026

Good news for Delhites, as government is set to announce the completion of crucial section linking central Delhi to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. It is expected to be operational by June 2026. The government said that the remaining construction work on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway stretch between DND (Delhi-Noida-Direct flyway) Junction and Jaitpur is in an advanced stage.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, has said that the work on the DND-Faridabad-Sohna link, running for a distance of 59 km, is being undertaken in three packages.

Details about the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway