The project aims to provide quick, smooth, and modern transport for thousands of daily passengers between the two cities. It is designed to reduce travel time, ease traffic, and improve the overall commuting experience.

A fast and comfortable train ride from Delhi to Meerut in just 45 minutes could soon be a reality. India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), known as the Namo Bharat corridor, is almost complete and expected to be fully operational by the end of June. Officials from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said on Tuesday that the final leg of the 82-kilometre route is progressing well. Trial runs have already begun, and commuters may soon get to experience the full journey.

The RRTS corridor starts at Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and ends at Modipuram in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Out of the total stretch, 55 km with 11 stations is already up and running. The remaining 27 km is in its final stage of work.

“This is a big step forward for regional travel,” an NCRTC official said. “By the end of June, people will be able to reach Meerut from Delhi in just 45 minutes.”

Since its launch in October 2023, the corridor has been expanding in phases. The stretch between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar became operational in January this year. Now, test runs are taking place on the two unfinished sections — one between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar, and another from Meerut South to Modipuram.

The Sarai Kale Khan station is almost ready, equipped with 12 escalators, four lifts, platform screen doors, and five entry and exit points.

The final section in Meerut includes three new stations: Shatabdi Nagar (elevated), Begumpul (underground and in the city’s busy market area), and Modipuram (the terminal station near the highway, with a foot over bridge).

In a first for India, Meerut Metro will also use the same tracks as the RRTS trains. The 23-km metro line has 13 stations, three of which are underground.

Over one crore people have already travelled on the operational parts of the Namo Bharat trains. With partnerships for better last-mile travel and discounted fares, commuting is not only faster but also more affordable.