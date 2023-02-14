Delhi to Manali in 7 hours, Vaishno Devi in 6 hours via Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway; know route

Now, you will be able to travel from Delhi to Manali in just 7 hours (File photo)

Manali is one of the prime spots for a vacation for a lot of Delhi residents when it comes to experiencing snowfall or escaping from the brutal heat wave during the summer. Now, the route to Manali from Delhi will be made quicker through the new Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway.

The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway is aimed at cutting down the travel time between the national capital and several northern states such as Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, making the hill stations more accessible and boosting tourism.

The current travel time between Delhi and Manali by road is around 12 hours, while through the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, this travel time will be cut down to just 7 hours, as announced by Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari earlier.

Not only this, but the new expressway to Jammu and Kashmir will also cut down the travel time between Delhi and Katra, which is a major pilgrimage spot due to the shrine of Vaishno Devi being located in the city.

Back in 2021, Gadkari had said as per media reports, “I stand at this place to make a solemn promise, I will cut down the travel time from Delhi to Kullu to just seven hours in two years. Two years is an upper limit, you will see this happening before it.”

The current travel time between Delhi and Kullu is around 11 hours, while the route from Delhi to Vaishno Devi is around 14 hours. This means that the travel time will be cut by over four hours in both cases in a massive relief for Delhi residents.

Further, the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway will be a major connecting point between Delhi and Punjab. The current travel time between Delhi and Amritsar is around 9 hours, while the expressway will cut this down to just 4 hours.

The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway will be an eight-lane highway that is expected to be complete by the end of this year, and it aims to connect Delhi with Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir.

READ | Delhi to Dehradun, Jaipur in 2 hrs, Katra in 6 hrs, Nitin Gadkari reveals travel time between major cities